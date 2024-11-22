Mead High School student who died in crash identified

A Mead High School student who died after striking a tree Thursday north of Spokane was identified as 16-year-old Parker McInerney, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

McInerney died from multiple blunt force injuries, and his manner of death is pending, the medical examiner’s office said.

An array of colorful flowers, photos of McInerney and his loved ones, and heartfelt messages were left Friday under an American flag canopy in McInerney’s parking space in the high school parking lot. One of the photos depicted McInerney and two of his Mead football teammates posing for the camera in their football uniforms.

Students could be seen visiting the memorial Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that it believed McInerney was driving Thursday morning west on Rutter Parkway, near Dorset Road, when he went off the road and struck a large tree in the wooded area. McInerney, the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

A white teddy bear wearing a red scarf, as well as flowers, were positioned Friday at the base of the damaged tree.