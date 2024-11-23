Law enforcement seeking 30-year-old man accused of Bigfoot Pub shooting

Authorities are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a 30-year-old man they believe shot and injured a man last weekend at a north Spokane bar.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force are looking to locate and arrest Jordan G. Fleming, who law enforcement said shot a man in the early morning hours of Nov. 17 at Bigfoot Pub & Eatery on North Division Street near the “Y,” according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Fleming is considered armed and dangerous, and residents should not approach him, the release said. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $750 for information leading to his arrest.

The sheriff’s office said it believes Fleming and the victim, who knew each other, fought and that altercation escalated into Fleming shooting the man at the bar. The victim was shot in the abdomen and was taken to the hospital, while Fleming drove away in a vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

A U.S. Marshals Service wanted poster indicated Fleming is wanted for first-degree assault. He’s described as a 6-foot, 220-pound Black man with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1 (800) 336-0102 or U.S. Marshals Service tips at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.