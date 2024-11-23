Spokane Chiefs never trail in 5-1 win over Vancouver Giants
The Spokane Chiefs are building a win streak.
The Chiefs never trailed during a 5-1 win over the Vancouver Giants at Langley Events Centre in Longley, British Columbia.
Shea Van Olm and Mathis Preston scored in a 2-1 first period for the Chiefs (15-9-0-0), winners of three straight.
Rasmus Ekstrom and Berkly Catton scored in the second period and Sam Oremba closed the rout with a goal in the third.
Van Olm added two assists.
Chiefs goalie Carter Esler had 31 saves against the Giants (9-8-4-0).
The Chiefs return to the Arena on Wednesday to host Kamloops.