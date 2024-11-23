Spokane Chiefs never trail in 5-1 win over Vancouver Giants

From staff reports

The Spokane Chiefs are building a win streak.

The Chiefs never trailed during a 5-1 win over the Vancouver Giants at Langley Events Centre in Longley, British Columbia.

Shea Van Olm and Mathis Preston scored in a 2-1 first period for the Chiefs (15-9-0-0), winners of three straight.

Rasmus Ekstrom and Berkly Catton scored in the second period and Sam Oremba closed the rout with a goal in the third.

Van Olm added two assists.

Chiefs goalie Carter Esler had 31 saves against the Giants (9-8-4-0).

The Chiefs return to the Arena on Wednesday to host Kamloops.