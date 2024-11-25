Commentary: Here is the Seahawks’ greatest attribute amid climb to top of NFC West

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

When the season started, Uchenna Nwosu and George Fant were considered critical cogs on their respective edges. The Seattle Seahawks starting linebackers were Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker, who currently reside on different rosters — both in the AFC. Josh Jobe was a recent addition to Seattle’s practice squad, and newly signed center Connor Williams was expected to solidify the Seahawks offensive line.

In the 12 weeks since, there have been gargantuan growing pains. The process isn’t pretty.

But credit coach Mike Macdonald and the Seahawks for making adjustments that have saved their season.

So far.

“It’s been just a grind of a season,” safety Julian Love said after the Seahawks’ 16-6 win over Arizona on Sunday, shouting over the celebratory soundtrack in the home locker room. “We’ve been figuring out who we are every week, win or loss. So the process right now is good.”

Consider the Seahawks’ perilous path to 6-5. Nwosu — an assumed staple at outside linebacker who missed 11 games last season because of a torn pectoral muscle — has compiled just 20 snaps in 2024, sidelined by a sprained MCL and a thigh injury. Fant, likewise, returned to provide valuable depth on an unsettled offensive line … but has participated in just two of 11 games due to a knee injury.

Oh, and speaking of that offensive line? The 27-year-old Williams abruptly retired after the Seahawks’ bye week, thrusting second-year center Olu Oluwatimi into unexpected action.

Meanwhile, in the Seahawks’ secondary, injuries to safety Rayshawn Jenkins and cornerback Tre Brown forced Coby Bryant and Jobe into the starting lineup. Though Jenkins and Brown are now healthy, their jobs weren’t waiting.

Macdonald’s most notable moves were made at linebacker, where Baker was traded to Tennessee for Ernest Jones IV and Dodson was released Nov. 11 despite leading the team in tackles. Jones and fourth-round rookie Tyrice Knight were tasked with stabilizing a deteriorating run defense.

On Sunday, the process paid off — as Jones (10 tackles) and Knight (nine tackles, one sack) led the Seahawks in tackles and stoned Cardinals running back James Conner to the tune of eight rushing yards on seven carries.

“Ernest Jones and Tyrice Knight are dawgs right now,” confirmed Love, who contributed two tackles and two pass breakups as well. “They’re playing fast football, Seahawks football. I can’t give enough credit to the front seven. Conner’s a very good running back, one of the best in the league. So to be able to limit him like that is pretty special.”

Added a grinning Macdonald: “I think the middle of our defense right now is playing pretty dang good.”

But the ever-evolving Seahawks succeeded in more ways than one. In his fifth consecutive start, Bryant returned an interception on fourth-and-1 for a 69-yard pick-six. Oluwatimi made his second consecutive start at center, adapting to an in-game injury to right guard Anthony Bradford, who gave way to rookie Christian Haynes. Without starter Noah Fant (who missed his third consecutive game because of a groin injury), the tight-end tandem of AJ Barner (three catches for 19 yards) and Pharaoh Brown (two catches for 19 yards) provided contributing cameos.

(In fact, Brown also provided unapologetic bruises — bouldering through three Cardinals for a stadium-engaging 13-yard gain.)

So far, the Seahawks’ greatest attribute is adaptability. Take second-year linebacker Derick Hall — who has turned in 12 quarterback hits and six sacks after stepping in for Nwosu. Take Jobe, who has added 18 tackles and an interception (and allowed an opponent passer rating of just 57.2) while solidifying himself as Seattle’s third cornerback. Take Barner — a modest pass-catcher at the University of Michigan — who has emerged with 19 catches (on 25 targets) for 166 yards and a touchdown in his rookie season.

Heck, take undrafted rookie center Jalen Sundell, who moonlighted Sunday as a jumbo tight end.

“I don’t think I’ve ever done that before in a game,” Sundell confirmed with a chuckle Sunday.

Granted, the Seahawks’ known quantities deserve credit as well. Quarterback Geno Smith threw for 254 yards with a touchdown and an interception Sunday, and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s torrid stretch continued (six catches, 77 yards, 1 TD). Running back Kenneth Walker III totaled 93 churning yards, and Leonard Williams (six tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks) dominated on defense.

Macdonald’s debut season in Seattle has not been perfect. It has been peppered with potholes — injury issues, disastrous signings, a parade of penalties, enough adversity to shift a fan base’s focus to the upcoming draft. And this is still a team with obvious issues, including an offense that punted on its first four possessions Sunday. Even in an unabashedly average division, the playoffs remain a precarious prospect.

But the Seahawks are here — back atop the NFC West — because of their willingness to tinker, to swallow their stubbornness and solve problems.

To embrace a painstaking process.

“When things shift and change, some guys can get in their feelings. Some guys can isolate. You see it all the time across the league,” said Love, whose Seahawks travel to meet the 3-8 Jets on Sunday. “But this team got closer. Guys were promoted, demoted, whatever it was. Obviously we’ve been changing a lot of things. But we’re focused on our goal. Our goal is to win games, play good Seahawks football and make this community proud.”