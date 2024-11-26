Car rolls down embankment near Moscow, kills driver

A driver whose car rolled down an embankment south of Moscow, Idaho, on Monday died in the crash, an Idaho State Police news release said.

The driver, who has not been identified by police, was northbound on U.S. Highway 95 when he approached stopped traffic in a construction zone. He swerved and hit a Chevy Silverado in front of him. The car then rolled down the embankment, the news release said.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to ISP. The driver of the Silverado was uninjured and cooperated with police.