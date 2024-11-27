Buzzer breakdown: West Virginia’s Javon Small torches Gonzaga in second half of upset win

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – Three observations from Gonzaga’s 86-78 loss to West Virginia at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Huff in crunch time

Gonzaga didn’t get its typical production from posts Graham Ike and Braden Huff for a big chunk of the game, but Huff carried the Zags’ offense down the stretch. The sophomore forward scored on a pretty post move on the low block to give GU a 65-64 lead with 2:33 left. He followed with a tougher shot from about 8 feet to put the Zags in front 67-64.

Huff scored 12 points in the second half, including six in the last 2:33. He had a basket in overtime to finish with a team-high 19 points in a career-high 30 minutes.

Ike had an off night with five points on 1-of-6 shooting from the field.

Small comes up big

Javon Small, West Virginia’s top scorer at 15.5 points per game, struggled throughout the first half, but the Oklahoma State transfer torched the Zags in the second half, fueling the Mountaineers’ comeback victory.

Small scored eight points on 1-of-6 shooting from the floor (5 of 5 at the foul line) in the opening half, but the second half and overtime were a different story. The 6-foot-3 guard hit three key 3-pointers and three shots inside the arc in regulation. His driving layup gave WVU a 79-75 edge in overtime. He finished with 31 points.

Led by Small, WVU’s shot quality – and accuracy – improved significantly in the second half while Gonzaga’s went in the opposite direction.

Battle scoring binge

Khalif Battle was Gonzaga’s most reliable offensive option in the first half when points didn’t come easily for the Zags. The Arkansas transfer scored 14 first-half points, including eight in a 90-second span as GU went in front 39-31 at halftime.

Battle’s hot streak didn’t last. He had just two points the rest of the way and finished with 16. He made 6 of 12 from the field and grabbed five rebounds.