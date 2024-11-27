Locally: Eastern Washington, Idaho football players land on national awards lists

From staff reports

After leading the FCS in receiving and moving up in the Eastern Washington football record books, Efton Chism III has been honored as a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, presented by Stats Perform, the organization announced Tuesday.

The Walter Payton Award honors the top offensive player in the FCS and Chism is one of 35 finalists.

Chism led the FCS this season with 120 receptions and 1,311 receiving yards. He led the Big Sky Conference and ranked third in the nation with 13 receiving touchdowns. His yards total ranks 10th in EWU history for a single season, and the touchdowns are tied for 10th. Chism averaged 10.0 receptions per game, a mark second only to Cooper Kupp in 2016 (10.63).

Chism wasn’t the only area player to be nominated for a national award, though.

EWU teammate Derek Ganter Jr. and Idaho’s Mark Hamper are finalists for the Jerry Rice Award, and Idaho’s Keyshawn James-Newby is a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award.

The Rice award is given to the top freshman in the FCS, and the Buchanan is given to the best defensive player.

Ganter led Eastern Washington in tackles this season with 95, including 55 solo. The safety ranks fifth in the Big Sky for total tackles and third in solo tackles.

Hamper, the Vandals’ leading receiver in yardage, has racked up 41 catches for 858 yards and five touchdowns. His 20.9 yards per catch sits fifth in the FCS in yards per reception.

James-Newby leads the Big Sky with nine sacks and is fourth in the Big Sky with 13 tackles for loss. He had 10 QB hurries and a pair of forced fumbles this season.

All award winners are selected by a national voting panel and will be announced at the Stats Perform FCS National Awards Banquet on Jan. 4 in Frisco, Texas.

• Seven Whitworth Pirates were named to the 2024 All-Northwest Conference first team and five to the second team, the conference announced Tuesday.

Quarterback Ryan Blair was named the offensive player of the year and was joined on the first team by running back Luis Salgado, receiver Evan Liggett and center Patton Miller.

Defensive lineman JT Muñoz, linebacker Zach Brooks and safety Daniel McKeirnan also made the first team.

Shooting

Roger McRoberts scored 3,190 out of a possible 3,200 points to claim the high score and first place in the 11th annual Bill Havercroft 3200 Smallbore Prone Match at the Spokane Rifle Club on Sept. 28 and 29.

Mt. Spokane’s Ensley Breeden was the highest-scoring junior and second overall with 3,154 points, and Shadle Park’s Tanner Krebs was third at 3,149.

Spencer Fitzpatrick was first in the expert division. Mead’s Cole Frizzell was first in sharpshooter and Lakeside’s Silas Kennedy was first in marksman.

It was a two-day outdoor match with 160 shots fired each day. The exact course of fire was shot both days, with scores combined for a grand aggregate score. It was also an open match in which juniors and seniors competed against one another. Juniors were allowed iron sights only while the seniors could use any sight.