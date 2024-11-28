Buzzer breakdown: Gonzaga’s Ryan Nembhard keeps dishing, Indiana’s Oumar Ballo goes off against former team

By Theo Lawson The Spokesman-Review

PARADISE ISLANDS, Bahamas – Here are three observations from No. 3 Gonzaga’s 89-73 victory against Indiana Thursday at Imperial Arena.

Another Nembhard masterclass

Two games, 25 assists, six turnovers.

Ryan Nembhard, who entered Thursday’s game as the national leader in assists per game (9.8), was surgical for Gonzaga once again, dishing out a career-high 13 assists in Thursday’s game after totaling nine in the first half.

The point guard’s precision in the pick-and-roll was on display throughout the game and Nembhard was more productive as a scorer, finishing with 11 points on 2 of 6 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free throw line after going 1 of 10 in Wednesday’s Battle 4 Atlantis opener.

Oumar Ballo Bowl

For the better part of the first half, Gonzaga had little trouble containing Indiana on the offensive end.

Everyone but Oumar Ballo, that is.

The former Gonzaga big man had 19 points during the opening frame, making 8 of 9 shots from the field while connecting on 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Ballo didn’t get much help from teammates, with the rest of the Hoosiers combining to go 4 of 22 as Gonzaga built a 57-39 halftime lead.

Ballo finished with 25 points on 11 of 13 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free throw line.

Full plate of fouls

The official’s whistle drowned out virtually every other noise at Imperial Arena in this Thanksgiving Day matchup.

Gonzaga forward Graham Ike picked up two fouls within the first three minutes of the game and backup big Braden Huff had two of his own by the 12-minute, 20-second mark of the first half.

Whistles went both ways and a handful of Indiana players were in foul trouble by the 10-minute mark of the second half.

During one stretch in the second half, Gonzaga and Indiana were called for six total fouls in 23 seconds of action. In total, there were 44 fouls called, with the Zags and Hoosiers each accounting for 22.