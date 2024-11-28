‘Come see for yourself’: University of Idaho student voices want to be forefront of discussion surrounding potential diversity office closure

A group of University of Idaho students who use diversity offices that are threatened under a proposed statewide policy said in a survey that the services have boosted their college experience and, in some cases, stopped them from dropping out.

Nick Koenig, a UI graduate student, compiled a report Monday with peers that includes the testimonials of 55 students who use the diversity offices. The Idaho Board of Education is considering a resolution to consider scrapping diversity, equity and inclusion programs throughout colleges in the state.

At the board’s meeting last week, members decided they wanted more input from universities about their diversity offices before acting on the resolution to close them.

Since then, Idaho Board of Education Executive Director Joshua Whitworth has had discussions with some university presidents and legislators, especially the lawmakers who are part of a “DEI task force” within the Legislature, said education board spokesperson Mike Keckler.

Koenig says it’s not enough – students’ voices must be at the forefront of the discussion.

“I would love for them to speak to students and be able to recenter the student voice in this. I think that’s the point of education. We should do that,” Koenig said, “not have people who aren’t in the classroom talk to one another. If they were to make a decision without talking to students, that is deeply problematic.”

Koenig’s report surveyed 55 students who attended gatherings and meetings about the potential closure and were given a QR code .

All respondents reported positive experiences with the diversity offices. Koenig admits, however, that the surveys aren’t representative of the entire university, “but they do represent student voices.”

Over half of the respondents replied they might consider leaving the university if the services were to be scrapped because they don’t know how they’d continue without it.

One student wrote in their testimonial about UI’s Office of Multicultural Affairs: “I had sexual trauma resurfaced causing me to have a panic attack. Going to the women’s center the staff supported me and lend me a shoulder to cry on. OMA had helped me find friends and learn how to survive the first year of college.”

Another student wrote in their testimonial that the office “helped during the 2022 homicides” of UI students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. Bryan Kohberger, accused of their killings, is set to be tried for the homicides in the summer.

Following the homicides, the course of the university was completely changed. Many students left campus, police increased patrols around the city and national media swarmed the school.

“That was the one that made me emotional,” Koenig said of the student who was helped following the homicides. “It shows we can’t turn our backs on these offices.”

The testimonials also include people who said they could not have graduated without the offices, that they felt more comfortable on campus, that the offices helped educate them on things like reproductive health or sexual health and that they are worried about their friends who use the offices.

The school has kids from a “wide stretch of background,” Koenig said, so even teachers will use the diversity offices to better understand and support their own students.

Koenig, who uses they and them pronouns, said he worries other services, like veterans affairs or disability offices, could be threatened.

“If I didn’t know how to support a student who is a veteran, I don’t know what I would do if that office didn’t exist. Same for students who need the women’s center. I worry about what’s next.”

Those critical of diversity practices have voiced concern about reverse discrimination or alienating students who aren’t part of the demographic those offices serve. Education board member David Turnbull said in last week’s meeting that “identity has become a way of separating us instead of bringing us together.”

But Koenig said, as a white person, they’ve never walked into the Black and African American Cultural Center and felt any type of hostile behavior. In fact, Koenig said, the people there were welcoming when Koenig had questions about how to teach a class about how environmental changes can impact people of different races.

“Come into the centers to see how supportive they are. Come to the campus. Come see for yourself,” Koenig said, speaking to the board members. “Meet the students and staff, and listen to them.”

University of Idaho representatives did not respond for comment Tuesday.