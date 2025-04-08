A WSU student’s international visa was revoked in what’s likely the latest regional fallout from Trump’s crackdown on campus protests

The U.S. government revoked the international visa of a Washington State University student who left the country in December, the third known school in the Inland Northwest region apparently confronted with the Trump administration’s mission to deport foreign students for participating in protests against Israel.

The school learned of the student’s visa revocation Tuesday morning, according to WSU spokesperson David Wasson. The student completed their undergraduate degree and left the country in December, he said, but was legally granted a work permit to seek employment in the U.S.

Washington State University is the third school in the region in the past week to publicly report the revocation of student visas. The University of Idaho said on Friday two students had their visas rescinded, and Gonzaga University said the same in a Monday letter to students and staff, according to reporting from The Spokesman-Review. Whitworth University hasn’t learned of any similar actions taken against students on their campus, a spokesperson wrote in an email Tuesday.

While the school wouldn’t release details on the student, President Donald Trump issued an executive order in January claiming the government will find students who participate in protests against the war in Gaza, revoke their international visas and deport them, referring to the students as “Hamas sympathizers.” On the west side of the state, nine visas were revoked at the University of Washington, and dozens of others were revoked across the country in the last few weeks, the Seattle Times reported.

Like the University of Idaho and Gonzaga, some Washington State University scholars took part in these protests in April of last year, according to the Daily Evergreen. The Pullman students gathered outside Bryan Hall to call on the school to divest from organizations with ties to Israel, the student newspaper reported.

WSU is monitoring any additional cases of visas being revoked in the coming months, Wasson said.