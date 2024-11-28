Gonzaga’s Ismaila Diagne considered ‘week to week’ with sprained knee ligament

Ismaila Diagne didn’t suit up for Gonzaga’s first two games at the Battle 4 Atlantis, and the Bulldogs are expecting to be without the 7-foot center for at least one more game in the Bahamas as he recovers from a sprained medial collateral ligament.

Gonzaga’s sports information department confirmed the nature of Diagne’s injury on Thursday during the team’s 89-73 victory over Indiana at Paradise Island, and assistant coach Brian Michaelson later told The Spokesman-Review the freshman suffered the injury during a practice between the last home game against Long Beach State and this week’s trip to the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Michaelson characterized Diagne as “week to week” and didn’t provide a specific timetable of when the center is expected to return to action for the third-ranked Zags, who improved to 6-1 on the year with Thursday’s victory.

Gonzaga’s primary bigs, Graham Ike and Braden Huff, both encountered foul trouble in the first half against Indiana, forcing the Bulldogs to plug in 6-foot-10 senior forward Ben Gregg as a “5” in a small-ball lineup.

“Obviously we really like where Ismaila’s at,” Michaelson said. “With him being injured, we obviously had planned that fouls could become an issue, fatigue in this tournament, for Ismaila to be available. But with his injury, it made Ben next man up.”

The Senegalese-born big man joined Gonzaga after playing for Real Madrid’s U-18 team and making multiple appearances for the club’s senior team. He’s appeared in three games off the Zags’ bench, averaging 4.7 points per game and 1 rebound.

Diagne, who’s made 5 of 6 shots from the field this season, had four points in his college debut against Baylor before scoring five points in his next two appearances against UMass Lowell and Long Beach State.

“We’re just kind of going week to week and seeing where he’s at. I’m really happy with how he’s moving right now, and he’s a great kid with a positive spirit, and I think that’ll really help the healing.”