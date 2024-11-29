Buzzer breakdown: Ben Gregg scores career-high 24 in Gonzaga’s rout over Davidson

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – Here are three observations from Gonzaga’s 90-65 win over Davidson on Friday at the Battle for Atlantis.

Gregg, bench provide lift

Led by Ben Gregg, three of GU’s top four scorers came off the bench in the opening half with the Zags facing their third game in three days. Gregg scored 11 points, Braden Huff eight and Dusty Stromer five.

The trio provided a 24-15 advantage in bench points, a large chunk of Gonzaga’s 42-31 halftime lead. Gregg and Stromer also had the team’s only two 3-pointers while the starters went 0 of 4 from distance.

Gregg finished with 24 points and the bench contributed 48.

Been here, done that

Gonzaga’s third trip to Paradise Island ended with a third consecutive 2-1 record, but three different finishes.

GU’s win Friday clinched fifth place after the Zags lost to West Virginia in overtime in Wednesday’s opener. In 2019, Gonzaga was the runner-up after falling to Michigan in the championship game. In 2015, The Zags thumped Washington, lost to Texas A&M 62-61 in the semifinals and rebounded with a 73-70 victory over UConn for third place.

The Zags are 48-14 under coach Mark Few in Thanksgiving week tournaments, including 37-8 in the past 10 events.

Nembhard’s numbers

Senior point guard Ryan Nembhard broke his career high for assists Thursday vs. Indiana with 13 and again Friday with 14 against Davidson.

Nembhard, who leads the nation in assists, was at 12 after a pretty feed to Gregg in transition for a three-point play. He reached 13 when he fed Huff for a dunk to put Gonzaga on top 69-42.

Nembhard’s 14th assist came on a dish to Stromer for a 3-pointer. Blake Stepp holds the school record with 16 vs. Long Beach State in 2002. Nembhard, his older brother Andrew and Joel Ajayi are tied for second with 14.