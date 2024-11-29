The pick: Why Washington State will beat Wyoming

PULLMAN – Washington State’s defense has been here before.

Only a week ago, the Cougars (8-3) didn’t know which quarterback Oregon State would trot out, and those two didn’t share many similarities. As Wyoming comes to town for WSU’s Senior Day and regular-season finale on Saturday afternoon, the Cougars find themselves in a similar position.

The Cowboys may start junior Evan Svoboda, who was benched after starting the first eight games of the season. Or they may turn to redshirt freshman Kaden Anderson, who replaced Svoboda, only to go down with a concussion during last weekend’s game.

If this game were in Laramie, the question might loom larger. But WSU has been aces at home this season, taking a 5-0 record into Saturday’s contest, which is why we’re predicting the Cougars to end the regular season on a high note by dispatching the Cowboys in short order.

The Cougars’ offense hasn’t been perfect recently – a fumble in crunch time put Oregon State in position to kick the winning field goal – but for the most part, they’ve done their fair share. Quarterback John Mateer has been accurate as ever, and behind a sturdy offensive line, he’s had time to operate.

It’s past time for WSU and defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding to show some resistance against an overmatched opponent. Saturday night at Gesa Field seems like the right place to do so.

The pick: Washington State 35, Wyoming 23