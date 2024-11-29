Bills QB Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld announce engagement

Hailee Steinfeld arrives on the red carpet for the 96th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 10 in Los Angeles. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld announced their engagement Friday, roughly a year-and-a-half after being first romantically linked.

The 28-year-old NFL star and “Hawkeye” actress, 27, confirmed the news in a joint Instagram post, revealing they got engaged last week.

The couple shared a romantic photo, showing Allen down on one knee in front of a floral arch overlooking the ocean while surrounded by dozens of candles. “11•22•24,” they simply captioned the pic.

Allen and Steinfeld were first linked in May 2023 after being seen getting cozy on what appeared to be a dinner date. The romance seemingly started shortly after Allen ended his near 10-year relationship with childhood friend-turned-girlfriend Brittany Williams.

Chatter about a potential engagement began in January when Steinfeld donned a ring to the Golden Globes that raised eyebrows. She quickly shot down those rumors, saying she wore the ring for “no particular reason” other than she thought it was “cute.”