Drake pulls away for 79-68 win over Washington State women to close Puerto Rico Shootout

From staff reports

The Washington State women’s basketball team was overmatched in the fourth quarter of a 79-68 loss to Drake at the Puerto Rico Shootout in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The Bulldogs (3-5) opened the fourth on a 16-7 run to pull away from the Cougars (4-4), who went 2-1 in the tournament.

Tara Wallack led the Cougars with 21 points, while Alex Covill (13) and Astera Tuhina (11) joined her in double figures.

Abbie Aalsma powered the Bulldogs with 19 points. Kati Dinnebier nearly had a triple-double with 11 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds.