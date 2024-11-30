Recap and highlights: Wyoming scores late to send WSU to 15-14 loss, third straight to end regular season

By Greg Woods The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN — Across the last three weeks, Washington State’s defense had been maligned and scrutinized in just about every conceivable way. That unit was getting gashed for yards and torched for points. Defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding was under the microscope more than ever before.

It’s the third-straight loss for the Cougars, who complete the regular season with an 8-4 record. They’ll end the regular slate with setbacks to New Mexico, Oregon State and now Wyoming, the last of which entered Saturday’s game with a 2-9 record. The Cowboys’ quarterback, Svoboda, was benched only four games prior.

WSU’s defense had major questions to answer after the first of those two losses. The culprit behind the third was the Cougars’ offense, which didn’t score in the second half, producing no points on their final eight drives of the game. Quarterback John Mateer completed 16 of 22 passes for a touchdown and an interception on the final possession for the Cougs, who generated only 56 yards in the second half.

Helping out on Wyoming’s final drive was WSU cornerback Ethan O’Connor, whose facemask penalty handed Wyoming 15 free yards, and Cowboy receiver Chris Durr, who hauled in a leaping catch for a first down around midfield. Eight plays later, Wyoming took the lead for good.

It overshadowed a largely staunch outing from WSU’s defense, which supplied two forced fumbles and recoveries in the fourth quarter. The first came courtesy of senior edge rusher Quinn Roff, who rattled Svoboda with a sack to jar the ball loose. Linebacker Buddah Al-Uqdah scooped it up and returned it 15 yards, setting up his offense with great field position.

CW Network / Youtube

The second fumble came one drive later. It was caused by senior edge Nusi Malani, who stripped Svoboda on a fourth-down QB keeper. Al-Uqdah fell on the fumble for the second-straight time.

But also for the second straight time, the Cougs’ offense managed nothing. After a chunk rush from freshman running back Wayshawn Parker, who totaled 45 rushing yards on 14 carries, WSU gained just seven yards on its next two plays. On its third, Mateer was dragged down in the backfield, a sack that gave Wyoming another chance on offense.

A week after putting up 38 points, Washington State’s offense sleepwalked through much of this contest. The Cougars punted on all three of their third-quarter drives. Mateer and WSU’s offense his offense looked sluggish for series after series. The Cougs scored twice in the first half, a 37-yard touchdown catch by senior receiver Kyle Williams and a short scoring plunge by Mateer.

None of that rhythm translated to the second half. Even when Roff sacked Svoboda and WSU’s defense finally woke up, finally injected some energy into a sparsely-full Martin Stadium, the Cougs’ offense couldn’t do much with it. On fourth-and-3, Mateer took off, but he was dragged down a yard shy of the marker.

Wyoming stayed in the game thanks to a few field goals scattered across the game. Cowboy kicker John Hoyland nailed a 40-yarder in the first quarter, a 22-yarder in the second and a 42-yarder in the third.

WSU now awaits its bowl destination. The most likely options seem to be the Las Vegas Bowl, which is scheduled for Dec. 27 the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium, or the LA Bowl, set for Dec. 18.

BOX SCORE

Analysis: The story of WSU’s loss to Wyoming is the story of coach Jake Dickert’s recent teams PULLMAN – Jake Dickert took a moment to scratch his nose, adjust the microphone and listen to the question. | Read more

TV take: John Mateer’s special season in Pullman fizzles out in WSU’s loss to Wyoming If there is any label to be put on the 2024 Washington State football season, it would have to include, in some way, John Mateer’s name. Even, like Saturday and the two weeks previous, the close defeats. | Read more

Difference makers: Washington State defense has improved effort in loss to Wyoming PULLMAN – Here are three difference-makers and a key moment from Washington State’s 15-14 loss to Wyoming on Saturday evening. | Read more

Washington State Cougars linebacker Kyle Thornton (52) and linebacker Taariq Al-Uqdah (0) bring down Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Evan Svoboda (17) in the first half on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at Gesa Field in Pullman, Wash. (Geoff Crimmins/For The Spokesman-Review)

First quarter

15:00 – WSU 0, Wy 0: Cougars win the toss and defer to the second half. Wyoming will start with the ball.

Kickoff scene in Pullman pic.twitter.com/c8v6nxA9eW — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) November 30, 2024

12:53 – WSU 0, Wy 0: Cougars give up just three yards on the first drive, force a three-and-out and punt to their 38, where the offense takes over.

9:42 – WSU 0, Wy 0: Cougars make a risky choice to go for it on fourth-and-12 and Mateer is sacked for the second time in three plays.

Wyoming takes over at its 39, interesting decision there, would have been a 55-yard field goal attempt.

8:29 – WSU 0, Wy 0: No harm done as the Cowboys go backwards on their second drive. Still just three yards gained and a couple of penalties.

Cougars start at their 30 after a 41-yard punt.

6:08 – WSU 7, Wy 0: Mateer and the Cougars strike first with a 37-yard passing touchdown to Williams on a screen.

Mateer opens 6 of 6 for 77 yards. That’s Williams’ 13th touchdown on the season, who bounces back from a costly fumble against OSU last week.

For the second straight week, WSU WR Kyle Williams takes a screen pass to the house. John Mateer to Williams for 37 yards and a TD.



WSU 7, Wyoming 0 pic.twitter.com/x6bRBEZEej — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) December 1, 2024

0:04 – WSU 7, Wy 3: Cowboys get their offense going and settle for a 40-yard field goal, after Svoboda is sacked by Din-Mbuh on third down.

That’s a 10-play , 52-yard for Wyoming after going three-and-out on their first two possessions.

Second quarter

9:42 – WSU 14, Wy 3: Mateer powers ahead for a 2-yard rushing touchdown, his 15th this season.

Mateer gets it done with his legs on that drive. He has eight carries for 40 yards. WSU marches 74 yards in 10 plays.

John Mateer powers into the end zone from 2 yards out. Second TD for him today. Long drive from the Cougs, who chewed up 74 yards and 5:18 on that series.



WSU 14, Wyoming 3 pic.twitter.com/eeE6HR7jMj — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) December 1, 2024

4:55 – WSU 14, Wy 3: Din-Mbuh gets his second sack of the game on third down and the Cowboys are forced to punt.

WSU defense putting together a solid performance after recent struggles. Cougars start again at their 10.

3:07 – WSU 14, Wy 3: Cougars offense stalls and they punt right back to the Cowboys’ 48.

2:58 – WSU 14, Wy 3: Svoboda not on the same page with his receiver and he throws a pick right to Colson, who catches it falling backwards at the WSU 10.

Wyoming tries a flea flicker — to no avail. Evan Svoboda sails one and Jamorri Colson is there for the INT. His first pick since late last season. pic.twitter.com/uoMsHEkpru — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) December 1, 2024

0:42 – WSU 14, Wy 3: Mateer has the ball punched out as he tries to fight for a first down and the Cowboys recover at their 35. Tough break for the Cougars who were in position to score before halftime.

Halftime

Washington State dominated the first half up to the final minute and leads Wyoming 14-6 at Gesa Field in Pullman.

WSU quarterback John Mateer fumbled with 42 seconds left with the Cougars in field goal range and the Cowboys marched down the field for a 22-yard field goal.

Wyoming had a chance for a touchdown, but the WSU defense held strong.

The Cougars have outgained the Cowboys 229-139. Mateer has completed 13 of 14 attempts for 154 yards and a touchdown and has 10 carries for 51 yards and another score.

WSU will receive the second half kickoff.

Third quarter

13:00 – WSU 14, Wy 6: Mateer is sacked on third down and the Cougars go three-and-out to start the second half. Cowboys can all of a sudden tie the score on their next possession, which starts at their own 41.

11:16 – WSU 14, Wy 6: Cougars defense stands strong and forces a punt to get the ball right back. WSU starts on its 7 after a fair catch on the punt.

8:09 – WSU 14, Wy 6: Cougars drive stalled by a loss of 7 on a swing pass and a false start. WSU punts to the Wyoming 14, where the Cowboys take back over.

WSU has gone punt-fumble-punt-punt on its last four possessions.

2:07 – WSU 14, Wy 9: Hoyland hits a 42-yard field goal that goes in after bouncing on the upright. Long 14-play, 62-yard drive for the Cowboys, who had a dropped pass on third down that likely would have set up a touchdown.

WSU’s offense needs to come up with an answer now after struggling its past four possessions.

1:13 – WSU 14, Wy 9: Cougars backed up by a holding on first down and can’t do anything with another possession. Cowboys start again at their 41.

Fourth quarter

11:06 – WSU 14, Wy 9: Roff sacks Svoboda and forces a fumble, recovered by Al-Uqdah as the Cowboys were closing in on field goal range.

Big play by the WSU defense, which has held up its end of the bargain tonight. Cougars offense has just 37 yards in the second half.

WSU edge Quinn Roff with a strip sack on Wyoming QB Evan Svoboda and Buddah Al-Uqdah with the scoop and return. Biggest play of the night from the Cougs’ defense sets up their offense with great field position. pic.twitter.com/nbLCskFs9R — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) December 1, 2024

9:25 – WSU 14, Wy 9: Mateer is stopped just short on a scramble on fourth-and-3 and Wyoming takes over at its 36.

Cougars offense continues to sputter, that’s their second turnover on downs tonight. On first down Hutson dropped a pass that could have set up a score.

6:33 – WSU 14, Wy 9: Another big play by the WSU defense, as Malani forces Svoboda to fumble on third-and-short and Al-Uqdah recovers at their 37.

3:39 – WSU 14, Wy 9: Mateer is sacked for a fourth time today, this one a loss of 6 on third down and the Cougars punt to the Cowboys’ 10.

WSU defense will be tested again. Offense has just 60 yards in the second half, 0 for 5 on third down conversions.

0:35 – WSU 14, Wy 9: Cowboys take their final timeout and face third-and14 in the red zone.

0:24 – Wy 15, WSU 14: Svoboda completes a 18-yard touchdown to Gyllenborg through tight coverage and the Cowboys take the lead for the first time all game. Cougars will need a miracle on offense to avoid losing their third straight to end the season.

Wyoming takes the lead on a TD pass from Evan Svoboda to John Michael Gyllenborg. Cowboys with a 90-yard drive for the lead. Two-point try no good.



Wyoming 15, WSU 14, 0:25 to play pic.twitter.com/z64s67X1NI — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) December 1, 2024

0:03 – Wy 15, WSU 14: Mateer throws an interception to Davis to seal it.

Pregame

Washington State will try and get back in the win column and shore up its bowl positioning when it hosts Wyoming this afternoon at Gesa Field. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on KSKN (CW Network).

The Cougars (8-3) got off to a roaring start this season, but have lost two straight on the road to New Mexico and Oregon State in large part due to defensive struggles.

Maybe a return home will be the remedy.

The Cowboys (2-9) are hardly stout competition with losses to North Texas and FCS Idaho under their belt. Wyoming has improved later in the season with narrow losses to Boise State and Utah State and a win over New Mexico in recent weeks.

A win would likely see the Cougars play in a notable bowl game – the Las Vegas or Alamo bowls – according to latest projections.

Two surprise starters on WSU’s defense today: Safeties Boogie Wilson and Tanner Moku. They replace Tyson Durant and Jackson Lataimua. Interesting shakeup. — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) November 30, 2024

WSU C Devin Kylany not dressed for warmups against Wyoming. Looks like he’ll miss a second straight game with a knee injury. Cougs will likely use the same OL as last week: LT Esa Pole, LG Rod Tialavea, C Brock Dieu, RG Christian Hilborn, RT Fa’alili Fa’amoe. — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) November 30, 2024

For our seniors. 🔴☑️ pic.twitter.com/MCPYiA9MNt — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) November 30, 2024

Pullman, we are here 📍 pic.twitter.com/qKzeYOrqa6 — Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) November 30, 2024

Series history

The Cougars own a 5-2 all-time record over the Cowboys and have won the last two meetings. Wyoming last won in 1990.

Team stats

Scoring WSU UW Points Per Game 38.8 19.7 Points Allowed Per Game 29.3 29.6 Total Yards 454.5 326.1 Yards Passing 276.7 187.9 Yards Rushing 177.8 138.2 Yards Allowed 437.1 422.0 Pass Yards Allowed 259.8 222.3 Rush Yards Allowed 177.3 199.7

Individual stats

PASSING Att.-Comp. Yards TD Int. John Mateer (WSU) 208-325 2957 28 6 Evan Svoboda (UW) 90-192 1112 4 7 RUSHING Carries Yards TD John Mateer (WSU) 160 770 14 Sam Scott (UW) 92 435 3 RECEIVING Receptions Yards TD Kyle Williams (WSU) 56 967 12 John Michael Gyllenborg (UW) 26 364 2

Game preview

WSU looks to snap two-game skid, end regular season on the right note at home vs. Wyoming When Jake Dickert was Wyoming’s defensive coordinator, before he came to Pullman and later became Washington State’s head coach, he enjoyed a strong relationship with Craig Bohl, then the Cowboys’ head coach. | Read more

Two-minute drill: Washington State’s keys to victory against Wyoming PULLMAN – Here is what to watch for when Washington State hosts Wyoming at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on The CW. | Read more

The pick: Why Washington State will beat Wyoming PULLMAN – Washington State’s defense has been here before. | Read more

More on the Cougs

Amid WSU defense’s struggles, QB John Mateer and Cougs’ offense have done their part — and more In a quiet media room under Reser Stadium, where Washington State took its second-straight loss with a narrow setback to Oregon State last weekend, John Mateer took an even quieter tone. The Cougars’ starting quarterback, usually talkative and bubbly, had little to say about his offense’s outing. | Read more

As WSU prepares for senior day against Wyoming, LB Kyle Thornton is soaking it all in PULLMAN – Some four months ago, Kyle Thornton sat on a stage in Las Vegas, where he recounted the beginning of his career at Washington State. | Read more

WSU kicker Dean Janikowski on being a finalist for the Wuerffel Trophy: ‘It’s a huge honor’ Dean Janikowski didn’t get the news until shortly after Tuesday’s Washington State practice, which took place in the new Taylor Sports Complex, thanks to temperatures dipping into the 30s as November rolls along. | Read more