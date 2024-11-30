Prep roundup: Mead boys cruise past Southridge; Ridgeline boys, girls sweep Eastmont

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League. All games nonleague season openers for both teams.

Boys

Ridgeline 78, Eastmont 48: Caden Andreas scored 26 points, hitting 3 of 4 on 3-pointers, and the Falcons topped the visiting Wildcats. Brayden Allen scored 11 points and Matthew Ehlers added 10 for Ridgeline.

Mead 63, Southridge 45: Nash Dunham and Karson Maze scored 16 points apiece and the visiting Panthers beat the Suns in Kennewick. Bryce Lynd added 12 for Mead, all in the second half.

Pullman 59, Lewis and Clark 57: Daniel Kwon scored 21 points and the host Greyhounds edged the Tigers. Gavyn Dealy scored 18 points and Cade Rogers added 12 for Pullman, which outscored LC 20-12 in the fourth quarter to pull out the win. Asher Jenson led LC with 16 points and Rennon Dickerson added 13.

Girls

Ridgeline 60, Eastmont 50: Emma Myers scored 17 points and the Falcons beat the visiting Wildcats. Madi Crowley scored 13 points and Ryan Libey added 12 for Ridgeline.

Lewis and Clark 46, Pullman 42: Olivia Baird hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 points, Sadie Pierce added 13 points – 11 in the fourth quarter – and the visiting Tigers beat the Greyhounds. River Sykes led Pullman with 18 points.