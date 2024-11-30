Sounders allow late goal in loss to Galaxy in Western Conference final

Jayda Evans Seattle Times

CARSON, Calif. — Unfortunately for the Sounders, one goal was all that separated them from a trip back to Seattle to host the MLS Cup.

The LA Galaxy made headlines leading up to Saturday’s Western Conference Final with their 15 scores — two shy of an MLS playoff record — during their postseason run. For 84 minutes against Seattle’s league-leading defense, the Galaxy couldn’t muster a threatening attempt.

But a bad giveaway by Sounders right back Alex Roldan got the defense off balanced and the Galaxy were off. LA playmaker Riqui Puig quickly fed Dejan Joveljic for the game-winning goal in the 85th minute.

A once tempered crowd roared in celebration of the score and then again at the final whistle when it was official. LA is headed back to the MLS Cup for the first time since 2014.

For the Sounders, the Western Conference title is the third dropped opportunity to win a trophy this year. They also missed out on the Leagues Cup and U.S. Open Cup in August.

The second-seeded Galaxy (4-0) will play the seventh-seeded New York Red Bulls (4-0) in the MLS Cup final on Dec. 7. The Red Bulls upset fourth-seeded Orlando City to win the Eastern Conference championship at Inter&Co Stadium in Florida on Saturday.

It’s RBNY’s second trip to the league championship match. The side lost the title in 2008 to the Columbus Crew.

California’s pristine weather provided a postcard setting for Saturday’s playoff match under the Dignity Health Sports Park lights. A majority of the sold-out crowd waived white towels and Kendrick Lamar’s chart-topping diss tracks were part of the soundtrack hyping the 26,327 in attendance.

The match seemed to tilt toward the Galaxy before kickoff. LA coach Greg Vanney didn’t make any changes from his team’s semifinal win against Minnesota last week while Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer played his fourth different lineup of their playoff run due to injuries.

MLS rookies Pedro de la Vega and Georgi Minoungou started on the wings, the latter replacing Sounders forward Paul Rothrock (quad) and backup Reed Baker-Whiting (calf). Nouhou (illness) return to left back after missing the semifinal win, but Yeimar, the Sounders enforcer on the back line, was pulled due to a minor hamstring injury suffered against LAFC.

Nathan slotted in his spot, making his career-first postseason start. And he messed with LA’s attacking plans like an unwanted guest. Sounders keeper Stefan Frei had a save against Dejan Joveljic in the 19th minute that ended back at Joveljic’s feet for another attempt. The Brazilian had a daring sliding tackle in the 20th minute to stop Joveljic’s would-be score in the box.

The fourth-seeded Sounders earned five corners and two free kicks in the opening half. But despite work to score more from set pieces the latter part of the season, midfielder Albert Rusnák couldn’t find the right angle to help his team net one against the Galaxy.

Rusnák even had an ideal placement for a free kick in the 39th minute when he was fouled inches outside the box. The Slovakian aimed the ball to the upper corner where keeper John McCarthy had to leap and stretch to make the save.

The sides entered the break goalless after Frei saved a shot from Puig in the 45th minute.

Vanney subbed on midfielder Mark Delgado for Marco Reus at the break.

Seattle’s best chance in the second half was built from a Nouhou cross into the box. Jordan Morris couldn’t get a good touch on the ball and instead laid it off for Rusnák. The midfielder didn’t get enough power on the ball to really test McCarthy in the 62nd minute.

The match stopped in the 66th minute when Rusnák and Puig needed on-field medical attention. Rusnák, who missed Game 2 of Seattle’s opening round series against Houston due to a hip injury, subbed off for João Paulo in the 70th minute.

Puig remained in the match.