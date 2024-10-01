Helene rescue efforts underway as death toll climbs across Southeast

By Joel Achenbach, Ben Brasch and Emily Wax-Thibodeaux Washington Post

Rescue and recovery crews searched for victims of the devastating storm Helene for a fifth day on Tuesday, trying to reopen roads into the mountain towns of the southern Appalachians isolated by historic flash flooding.

The confirmed death toll across the South climbed to 115 late Tuesday morning, making it one of the deadliest hurricanes to hit the United States this century.

In vast areas of the Southeast, roads remain inaccessible and communication systems battered. Despite a surge of relief supplies from state and federal agencies, many residents remain desperate for water, food, medicine and medical care.

“We’re just really suffering and just hampered and hurting by the lack of communication,,” said Larry Greene, a senior hospice chaplain for Hospice and Home Care of the Blue Ridge Mountains. “We have very sick dying patients who need help, from young children to people with cancer in their 40s. But a majority are elderly patients. We are just looking at these totally nonexistent roads.”

The worst flash floods occurred in western North Carolina, where rain measuring in feet fell on steep mountain slopes that funneled the water into communities and homes along rivers and creeks. They rose so quickly that many residents were caught off guard.

Hundreds of people are still reported missing, though cell service remains poor and many could be without a way to communicate. At 10 a.m. Tuesday, about 1.6 million people were without power in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia, according to poweroutage.us.

Horrifying stories of people swept away by floodwaters have been steadily emerging as survivors finally make contact with friends and family members.

“My mom, sister and brother-in-law had to just jump into the rushing water and they had to watch all their animals die,” said Amber Leverette Anderson, 41, of Banner Elk, N.C. Among the deceased was the family dog, Storm, so named because she was so helpful in smaller floods, and her new litter of puppies.

“But we are also lucky because people are finding their family members’ bodies. We are blessed to be alive,” Anderson said. The family home in Spruce Pine is “totally gone,” she said. “Just crushed. It’s been our family house since the 1920s.”

She said a close friend found a note at the house, written by her mother, saying they were safe at a motel. “They have no shoes. They are still in the clothes they swam in. The motel has no running water for showers.”

The sheriff’s office in Macon County, N.C., posted on Facebook “one of the most difficult releases we have ever had to make.” An emergency call Friday reported a truck in the river, with a driver inside it.

“Officials soon made the grave realization that the truck matched the description of one of their own: Jim Lau, a courthouse security officer.” The statement asked for prayers for Lau’s family and loved ones. “Continue to pray for Western North Carolina as a whole; the tragedy that surrounds our mountain communities is unimaginable.”

Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer said on CNN late Monday that 600 people remain unaccounted for and that reaching them is the priority. “But we also are in a situation where we don’t have water and power in most areas, and we do need resources like drinking water and food and other household supplies and personal supplies people might need,” she said.

The Asheville, N.C., city government said Tuesday it will continue handing out water to residents at Pack Square Park, limiting the quantity to two gallons a person or five gallons per family.

“EACH PERSON MUST BRING THEIR OWN CONTAINER, NONE WILL BE PROVIDED,” the city said in all-caps boldface letters on its website.

As the scale of the damage and the death toll became clear, former president Donald Trump flew to the southern Georgia city of Valdosta on Monday and, attempting to leverage the catastrophe, criticized the Biden administration’s response. Georgia and North Carolina are among the handful of battleground states whose outcomes will determine the presidential election.

Trump falsely claimed that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) had not been able to speak to President Joe Biden. Kemp said that was not true.

“[The president] just said, ‘Hey, what do you need?’ And I told him, you know, we got what we need,” Kemp said. “We’ll work through the federal process. He offered and if there’s other things you need, just to call him back directly, which, I appreciate that.”

Biden said Monday of Trump, “He’s lying, and the governor told him he was lying.”

Vice President Kamala Harris cut short a campaign trip Monday to return to Washington for storm briefings. She said she would visit the area damaged by the storm “as soon as possible without disrupting any emergency response operations, because that must be the highest priority and the first order of business.”

Echoing remarks by Biden, she said the administration has marshaled more than 3,300 federal employees, who will stay in the worst-affected areas in the weeks to come. “Our nation is with you,” she said, appearing before FEMA employees. “And President Joe Biden and I, and all of the folks behind us, are with you.”

Biden plans to visit North Carolina on Wednesday, including a flyover of Asheville.

The most brutal effects of Helene came not from wind or storm surge but from rain, and not on the coast but hundreds of miles inland, in high country. The storm made landfall Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane in Florida’s sparsely populated Big Bend region southeast of Tallahassee. It then raced north with unusual speed, and by Friday morning emergency bulletins went out to cellphones in western North Carolina warning of life-threatening flash flooding. Rain fell in an area already saturated from another tropical system centered off the Atlantic seaboard in recent days.

Some communities received close to 30 inches of rain over just a few days, sending river levels to record flood stages.

There are recent precedents for such storms - but not for the loss of life. Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 caused severe flash floods in Vermont and Upstate New York. And in 2016, Hurricane Florence’s slow progress across the Carolinas led to historic long-duration flooding.