Student arrested for bringing BB gun to Lewis and Clark High School

Police arrested a 15-year-old Lewis and Clark High School student Tuesday for allegedly bringing a BB gun to school.

Just before noon, staff called 911 reporting a student with a gun on campus, according to a news release from the police department. The staff member wasn’t able to speak freely with the 911 operator, but said he was uncooperative with staff and showed the weapon to another student.

Police arrived within two minutes and arrested the student in the front office.

Police found the “realistic looking” BB gun tucked into his waistband, according to a release from the department.

He was arrested on suspicion of possessing dangerous weapons on school facilities and booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center.

Staff and students were in secure-and-teach protocol for around 30 minutes, where exterior doors are locked while normal activities go on inside.