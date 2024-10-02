Week 5 prep football preview: With playoff allotments as a premium, Greater Spokane League teams vie for advantage

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association this week announced postseason allotments for fall sports. While some of the ambiguity has been resolved, some still remains.

District 6 – comprised of the eastern third of the state – is imbalanced, with some classifications having many more members than others. The allotments reflect that appropriately. With the changes in classifications this year, that’s going to mean fewer teams qualify for the playoffs in some leagues than previous years.

As for the Greater Spokane League, in 4A and 3A their bids are lumped in with the Mid-Columbia Conference. Gone, though, are the days of the district playoffs or crossovers for football.

Instead, the three higher classifications will move to a “Round of 32” bracket in Week 10 to determine the 16 teams to vie for the state title.

What we know: District 6 3A will have four bids to Week 10, and 2A (comprised of the six GSL members) will get two. In 4A, there’s still some negotiating with the MCC as to how the bids will shake out.

Something to keep in mind as we contemplate this week’s slate of games.

All games Friday 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Game of the week

Gonzaga Prep (4-0) at Lewis and Clark (3-1): Friday 8 p.m. at ONE Spokane Stadium. The upstart Tigers are one of three teams, along with G-Prep and Mead, to be within one game of the top spot in the GSL 4A ranks. Friday’s downtown showdown is LC’s chance to prove whether it is a contender this season or if it will have to wait to gain more experience for next season.

LC fell to Mead in Week 2 despite leading at halftime. The Panthers put the clamps on and scored on four straight possessions down the stretch. But quarterback Tyler Daniel and the Tigers showed resolve bouncing back to outlast Ridgeline and summarily dismiss University 38-2 last week.

G-Prep continues to attract attention from across the state – the Bullpups come in ranked No. 2 in the 4A state media poll. They doubled up Cheney 42-21 last week but led 35-7 after three quarters. Noah Holman and Jonah Keller are Nos. 3 and 4 on the rushing leaders list, with Holman adding eight touchdowns and Keller with five.

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley (3-1) at Ridgeline (2-2): Last week, Falcons QB Landon Garner moved past Mark Rypien in the record books. This week, receiver Brayden Allen has a good chance to do the same as he needs 67 yards to pass Shadle Park’s Tanner Pauly (2011-13) at the top of the all-time receiving yards list. Allen holds league records for game, season and career receptions.

The visiting Bears bounced back from a tough home loss to Mead and got healthy last week with a 45-0 decision over Ferris, so confidence must be on the rise. Beau Butner had a breakout game with 154 yards and three TDs for CV.

This game could determine a postseason berth with the winner holding an important tiebreaker.

Cheney (1-3) at Shadle Park (3-1): Thursday, 7 p.m. at ONE Spokane Stadium. The Highlanders were banged up a bit against Ridgeline last week. But still, dual-threat QB Kaden Hooper still almost willed them to a win. The Blackhawks, behind first-time starter Mason Stinson at QB, are starting to show signs of being productive.

Mead (4-0) at Ferris (0-4): Friday 5 p.m. at ONE Spokane Stadium. The Panthers’ JJ Leman, Keegan Mallon and Jimmy Frahm kept rolling in a 20-point win over Mt. Spokane last week. Mallon is second in the league in rushing. The Saxons have been outscored 159-12 the past three weeks.

Mt. Spokane (0-4) at University (0-4): The Wildcats showed some of the old spark two weeks ago against G-Prep, but took it on the chin again in Battle of the Bell. The host Titans have scored two offensive touchdowns all season.

GSL 2A

Rogers (2-2, 1-1) at West Valley (4-0, 1-0): The seventh-ranked Eagles would like nothing more than to control the pace of the game with featured back Austin Clark. The visiting Pirates can’t afford to fall two games back in the loss column this early.

East Valley (2-2, 1-1) at Pullman (0-4, 0-2): Dean Deakins is powering the Knights’ offense at 4.5 yards a clip. The host Greyhounds want to do it through the air with junior QB Connor Stewart.

Clarkston (2-2, 1-0) at Deer Park (3-1, 2-0): The host Stags have made a good showing in 2A. The Bantams have bounced back from their rough start against Idaho teams.

Nonleague

North Central (1-3) at Riverside (0-4): Quarterback Trevelle Jones, tops in 2A passing and sixth in rushing, leads the Wolfpack on the road in a nonleague game against the winless Rams.