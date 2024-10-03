Kaden Hooper scores in overtime, Shadle Park outlasts “physical” Cheney 22-16

Shadle Park quarterback Kaden Hooper throws a pass against Cheney at One Spokane Stadium on Oct. 3, 2024. Shadle won in overtime 22-16. (Cheryl Nichols/For The Spokesman-Review))

Shadle Park football is trying to qualify for the postseason in its first season back at the Class 3A level. Cheney, meanwhile, is trying to rebuild a program with a new coach and renewed commitment to the sport.

In that regard, both teams were successful on Thursday when they met at ONE Spokane Stadium for an “old school” battle of field possession, toughness and perseverance.

In the end, though, Shadle Park dual-threat quarterback Kaden Hooper just proved to be too much.

Hooper carried three straight times in overtime, the last an 8-yard touchdown run up the middle, and the Highlanders outlasted the Blackhawks 22-16 in a Greater Spokane League 4A/3A battle of attrition.

Hooper finished unofficially with 28 carries for 198 yards and two TDs. He was 10-of-19 passing for 104 yards and an interception.

“(Cheney) was really physical,” Shadle Park coach Jim Mace said. “Their defense was better maybe than we thought at first, although we knew they’d be physical. … But we’ve got Hooper, we’ve got (Jacob) Boston. We have pretty good defense, and so we’re gonna ride them as long as we can.”

“I believed in our guys,” Hooper said. “I knew we could come out here, perform with these guys. I mean, we were working all summer, all spring, so I knew we could do it.”

Cash Clark hit his third field goal of the game, a 25-yarder, with 19 second to go to force overtime.

Cheney took the ball first and on second-and-8 and Mason Stinson hit Tristan Huse on a short pass. Shadle linebacker Thomas Krotzer converged and stripped the ball; teammate Andre Jones recovered.

Hooper ran for 10 and 7 yards, setting up his winning 8-yard TD jaunt.

“We were struggling a little bit offensively,” Hooper said. “Coach called a run play, and we’ve just got to perform. I mean, without the line, I would not be anything. Football is a team sport. Without without those linemen, I would not have been in that end zone. So really, it was a it was a team call, and basically our lineman got it done.”

“He’s definitely our our offensive MVP,” Mace said of Hooper. “I think right now he’s proving that. He we’re running him into the ground. We have no choice, but he gives us everything he’s got. He’s positive with the other players and I’m proud of him.”

Clark, who hit from 38 and 32 yards in addition to the game tying kick, injured his chest on an onside kickoff last week and was limited to extra points and field goals. A junior soccer player generously listed at 5-foot-9, 155 pounds, Clark in his first year of football at any level.

He admitted to being nervous on the attempt that forced overtime.

“I love it that my coaches trust me to kick these field goals,” Clark said.

“He came up when it mattered,” Mace said. “He did a great job for us.”

The Highlanders sit 4-1 entering next week’s showdown against Gonzaga Prep.

“We’re fighting. I mean, we’re not always winning the games the way we dialed him up, but you take wins when you get them,” Mace said. “We’re going to have our hands full next week with a good Prep team, but our guys will battle.”

Shadle went right down the field on its first possession and had a short touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal called back due to a penalty. On the next play, Clark drilled a 38-yard field goal.

After recovering an onside kick, Cheney (1-4) went 57 yards in eight plays, culminating with Stinson’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Tank Best. The extra point was no good, and Cheney led 6-3 with under 4 minutes to play in the first.

On the next drive, Hooper hit Boston (five catches, 76 yards) on a crossing route and the speedy receiver broke a tackle and took it 31 yards to the 7. On the second play of the second quarter, Hooper bulled his way into the end zone from 2 yards out and Shadle went up 10-6.

The Blackhawks drove to the Shadle 25, but Stinson’s pass to the goal line was picked off by Boston at the 2. Both teams had one more ball control possession in the half, but neither scored as Clark’s 24-yard field goal attempt at the horn was wide left.

On its first drive of the third, Cheney went for it on fourth-and-10 at the Shadle 31, but Stinson overthrew his receiver and it went right into the arms of Boston for his second pick of the game. He weaved his way down the field, breaking tackles en route to an 80-yard return for an apparent score, but an illegal block penalty brought it back to the Shadle 36.

On the second play of the possession, LaDamien Tauala was hit hard stretching for a first down and fumbled, setting Cheney up at the Shadle 45. Stinson found Camden Collins to the 4, then carried in from there and Cheney took a 13-10 lead with just more than 4 minutes left in the quarter.

Shadle replied with another long drive but stalled at the 14, where Clark hit on his second field goal of the game, from 32 yards out, to tie it at 13 with 10:15 to play.

Cheney went three-and-out, and after a short punt the Highlanders took over at their 39. But Hooper’s long pass was intercepted by Huse and returned to the Cheney 39.

Stinson hit Best for 29 yards, then on fourth-and-1 at the 4, Cheney was called for a snap infraction penalty. After moving 5 yards back, Maximilian Riggs hit a 25-yard field goal to put the Blackhawks up 16-13 with 4:08 to go.

Shadle, as it did all night, methodically worked its way up field – mostly on the ground with large servings of Hooper – and had first-and-10 at the Cheney 15 with 1:04 to go. Hooper’s pass to Boston in the end zone on third down went incomplete, and Clark came out and nailed a 32-yard field goal with 19 seconds to go.