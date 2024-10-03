Luke Combs to take over Gorge Amphitheatre for two nights

From staff reports

Country superstar Luke Combs is taking over the Gorge for two nights this weekend, and he will be joined by good company.

Combs is one of the most decorated country artists of the modern era with a plethora of chart-topping albums and singles.

Just a few of Combs’ multiplatinum singles include “When It Rains It Pours,” “Beautiful Crazy,” “Forever After All,” “The Kind of Love We Make” and his cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.”

Combs most recent endeavors include the single “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” (made for the movie “Twisters”) and the album “Fathers & Sons,” released in June.

One of three artists joining Combs is Parker McCollum.

McCollum has seen his own rise in country music over the past few years. The Texan has become known for his neotraditional sound and songs like “Pretty Heart,” “To Be Loved By You,” “Handle on You” and “Burn It Down.”

Also joining Combs is rising country artist Wyatt Flores.

Flores has released three EPs since 2022 and is on the brink of releasing his debut full-length album, “Welcome to the Plains,” on Oct. 18.

Flores is known for songs like “Please Don’t Go,” “Sober Sundays” with the Castellows, and the recent singles “Don’t Wanna Say Goodnight,” as well as “Oh Susannah.”

Finally, Ray Fulcher will also take to the stage.

Fulcher has co-written many of Combs’ biggest hits and is known for his own songs like “Daytona To Me,” “Girl in It” and “Anything Like You Dance.”

Combs and company will play the Gorge Amphitheatre on Friday and Saturday. Tickets, starting at $95, can be found at livenation.com.