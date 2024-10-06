NFL Locals: Commanders’ Frankie Luvu wreaks havoc against Browns; Gardner Minshew benched by Raiders

By Ethan Myers The Spokesman-Review

From the opening drive, Frankie Luvu (WSU) was a nightmare for the Cleveland Browns’ offense .

Five plays into the game, Cleveland looked to convert on fourth-and-1 from midfield. Luvu had different plans though, as he fought around a blocker to trip up Browns running back D’Onta Foreman, who fell short of the first down.

Luvu went on to rack up a team -leading seven tackles – four solo and two for a loss – to go with 21/2 sacks and a fumble recovery.

The Washington Commanders outplayed the Browns on both sides of the ball, finishing with a 34-13 win and pushing Washington to 4-1 on the season.

Despite only rushing the passer on 10 snaps, the Samoan native had five pressures on the quarterback.

Midway through the third quarter, pressure from former Seattle Seahawk Bobby Wagner forced Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to lose his footing. As Watson fell, Luvu ripped the ball from Watson’s hands. It was initially called an interception but later recorded as a fumble recovery.

In a video posted to the Commanders’ social media pages, head coach Dan Quinn rewarded Luvu with the game ball. The former Cougar hyped up his teammates with some chants.

“There is always room for improvement and us as a defense, we’re just getting started,” Luvu said in the media conference after the game. “The arrow is pointed up and that’s the direction we want to go.”

Wagner also had a strong game, recording six tackles, 11/2 sacks and a forced fumble.

“(He is) somebody that is easy to play with,” Luvu said of Wagner. “The dude is just poised. He puts in the work all week.”

• After discussions that Gardner Minshew‘s (WSU) starting job with the Las Vegas Raiders may not be safe, the journeyman quarterback was benched on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

The former Cougar got off to a strong start on the opening drive, first scrambling for a first down on third-and-long and then finding rookie tight end Brock Bowers for a 57-yard touchdown the next play.

But it was mostly downhill after the score. Two drives later, Minshew threw an interception on the goal line, and Broncos star cornerback Pat Surtain ran it back 100 yards for a touchdown.

The defensive touchdown was followed up by four straight punts and another Minshew interception on an underthrown ball.

Las Vegas backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell was subbed in for Minshew after the second turnover. But O’Connell was n’t any more productive than Minshew, throwing an interception of his own to Surtain just two drives later.

Minshew completed 12 of 17 passes for 137 yards to go with the touchdown and two interceptions. O’Connell converted 10 of 20 passes for 94 yards and one interception with no touchdowns.

Las Vegas played behind the entire second half before falling to Denver 34-18.

The Raiders were without star receiver Davante Adams, who is nursing an injury but has also reportedly requested a trade.

Pierce declined to name a starting quarterback moving forward after the game.

• Jalen Thompson (WSU) is continuing to make his presence felt in the Arizona Cardinals secondary.

The cornerback had a disruptive night, totaling four tackles – three solo – and two passes defended. He also recorded a quarterback hit.

The Cardinals defense gave 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy issues all night and forced two interceptions in Arizona’s 24-23 upset win.

• Kendrick Bourne (EWU) made his season debut for the New England Patriots after being activated off the physically unable to perform list.

Bourne, entering his eighth year in the NFL, returned from a torn ACL that he suffered midway through last season.

The former Eagle had one catch on one target for 6 yards. The Patriots lost at home to the Miami Dolphins 15-10.

Bourne will have an opportunity to be the leading receiver in the struggling New England offense under new coach Jerod Mayo.

“I can be a lot better,” Bourne told reporters after the loss. “I was definitely disappointed. I could have (done) more.”

Christian Elliss (Idaho), a linebacker for New England, had three tackles – one solo – in the loss.

• Chau Smith-Wade (WSU), a rookie cornerback, is starting to see more action for the flailing Carolina Panther defense.

Smith-Wade, drafted in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft, recorded two tackles in the Panthers’ 36-10 loss to the Chicago Bears.

• The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly eyeing a week 7 return for Cooper Kupp (EWU).

After a monster week 1 game, Kupp suffered a high ankle sprain against the Arizona Cardinals.

Los Angeles is entering its bye week after a 19-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Rams sit at 1-4.