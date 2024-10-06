The Dirt: New brewpub planned for downtown Spokane

What previously housed Mountain Lakes Brewing Co. may soon be home to Bardic Brewing and Cider.

According to plans submitted to the city of Spokane, owners of the brewpub, Mark and Courtney Haney, are planning to revamp the lobby and bar of the location at 201 W. Riverside Ave.

The two operate another Bardic Brewing and Cider location in Spokane Valley at 15412 E. Sprague Ave.

According to plans, the project includes work to the 1,400-square-foot space and will include a kitchen, dining area, bar seating and an outdoor patio along North Browne Street.

Mark Haney, who submitted the plans, could not be immediately reached by phone last week.

University District exploring cultural development

The University District Public Development Authority announced at the end of September it received grant funds to conduct a feasible study to develop a cultural center that will include an outdoor market, retail space and incubation services for businesses in the agriculture sector.

According to a news release, $75,000 was awarded for the study by the Washington state Department of Commerce.

The center, dubbed the U Incubation Village, will be operated by AHANA – Multi-Ethnic Business Association to bolster support for local minority-owned businesses.

U Incubation Village will engage a new generation of business owners and promote a more resilient regional food ecosystem, according to the news release.

“We are thrilled to be in a position to study the long-range feasibility of a multicultural market and agri-business center for the (University District),” said Juliet Sinisterra, CEO of the district. “Building an urban destination that celebrates our regional farmers, incubates local businesses, and creates living wage jobs is a priority for the district.”

The project will be similar to Portland Mercado, a hub for Latino culture in Portland that provides affordable retail and restaurant space for businesses to launch and grow, according to its website.

The U Incubation Village is planned to include a food processing plant, malting facility, food waste recycling plant and a composting facility.

The grant will help University District officials understand the needs of a regional food processing center, determine market feasibility, build relationships with rural farmers and immigrant communities, and outline a path forward to launch the project, according to the news release.

Development planned near Esmeralda Golf Course

A permit application has been submitted to turn a vacant property adjacent to Esmeralda Golf Course into five residential lots.

Owners of the 0.71-acre property, Roman and Inna Yunikov, purchased the property in August for $152,000, according to Spokane County property records.

At 3624 E. Garnet Ave., the site will be divided into lots encompassing roughly 0.14 acres, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

Garnet Avenue, which runs along the southern edge of Esmeralda, is a gravel road.

According to plans, developing the property will require the construction of a new road and the installation of water and sewer utilities.

The project is estimated to cost $250,000, according to permit application documents.

Spokane-based Whipple Consulting Engineers designed the project, plans show.

Todd Whipple, senior design engineer and project manager for the engineering firm, could not immediately be reached for comment last week.