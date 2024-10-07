Prep roundup: Quinn Mueller scores second consecutive hat trick for Ridgeline girls soccer; Kapri Bailey homers twice for Deer Park slowpitch
From staff reports
Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.
Girls Soccer
Ridgeline 5, Gonzaga Prep 2: Quinn Mueller registered a hat trick, her second consecutive game with three goals, and the Falcons (5-4-2, 4-1) beat the visiting Bullpups (7-3-1, 4-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Aliana Vokalolama made five saves, including three late to preserve the win, for Ridgeline.
Central Valley 3, Shadle Park 1: Addie Reidt scored two goals and the Bears (1-7-1, 1-4) defeated the visiting Highlanders (3-8, 0-4). Zoe Dalton added a goal and two assists for CV.
Mead 2, Cheney 0: Allison LeBret and Katie Montecucco scored one goal apiece and the visiting Panthers (6-3-2, 4-1) beat the Blackhawks (3-8, 0-5). Kiah Klauss had nine saves for Cheney.
Slowpitch Softball
Mt. Spokane 11, University 5: Addison Jay went 4 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs, and two runs and the Wildcats (13-0, 11-0) beat the visiting Titans (11-3, 9-2). Claire Fulkerson went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs for U-Hi.
Ridgeline 17, Shadle Park 7: Ava Case went 3 for 4 with a double, three runs, and three RBIs and the Falcons (11-2, 9-2) beat the visiting Highlanders (9-4, 8-3). Lauren Moe went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs for Shadle Park.
Lewis and Clark 19, Cheney 6: Rhiannon Kilgore went 3 for 4 with a home run, a double, and six RBIs and the Tigers (6-7, 5-6) beat the visiting Blackhawks (1-12, 1-10). Kiah Ryan went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Cheney.
Deer Park 14, East Valley 12: Kapri Bailey went 4 for 4 with two home runs and six RBIs and the Stags (5-8, 4-7) beat the visiting Knights (4-9, 4-7) in a GSL game on Monday. Shelby Swanson and Lacy Akre had three hits apiece with home runs for EV.
Ferris 28, Gonzaga Prep 6 (6): Tori Norlng had four hits including a double, home run and eight RBIs and the visiting Saxons (9-4, 8-3) beat the Bullpups (1-12, 1-10).Chloe Perez Liba added four hits with a homer and four RBIs for Ferris.
Mead 14, Rogers 5: Aubrey Brown hit a grand slam with four RBIs and the Panthers (10-3, 8-3) beat the visiting Pirates (3-10, 2-9). Jaycee Coffield went 2 for 4 with two triples and three RBIs. Haley Bernard had two hits and a double for Rogers.
Central Valley 27, North Central 2 (5): Ellie Taylor went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs and the Bears (9-7, 7-4) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-13, 0-11). Whitney Hollen added two doubles and a triple for CV.
Volleyball
Deer Park 3, Riverside 0: Jacey Boesel had 17 assists and nine digs and the Stags (8-1) beat the visiting Rams (5-4) 25-16, 25-19, 25-23 in a nonleague match. Kaylee Winterroth had two kills and eight blocks for Riverside.