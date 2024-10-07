WSU adds road game against Ole Miss to 2025 schedule, which now has seven games

PULLMAN – Washington State has added a SEC opponent to its 2025 schedule.

WSU will visit Ole Miss for a one-off game on Oct. 11, 2025, according to a Monday release.

The game will be the first clash between the Cougars and Rebels and is set for Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

It’s the Cougs’ first game with an SEC opponent since they fell to Auburn on the road in 2013. WSU has also scheduled a home-and-home with Mississippi State for the 2030 (Starkville) and 2031 (Pullman) seasons.

“The opportunity to face the University of Mississippi, with its rich football history, will be one our student-athletes, coaches and fans will certainly enjoy,” WSU athletic director Anne McCoy said via release.

It’s the seventh announced game on WSU’s 2025 schedule, which includes the following matchups: Aug. 30 against Idaho, Sept. 6 against San Diego State, Sept. 13 at North Texas, Sept. 27 at Virginia, Oct. 11 at Ole Miss, as well as home games against Washington and Oregon State on dates to be announced.