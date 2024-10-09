Avista customers in Idaho will see a drop in monthly bill starting this month

By Mia Maldonado Idaho Capital Sun

Residential Avista Utilities customers will see their monthly bills decrease starting this month.

The Idaho Public Utilities Commission, in late September, approved two applications from Avista Utilities that will result in a decrease in rates the utility’s customers pay.

Avista filed a power cost adjustment and fixed cost adjustment with the commission in late July.

The power cost adjustment is an annual rate adjustment that reflects the difference between the actual cost of generating and buying electric power and the cost included in customer rates. According to Avista, power supply costs over the last year were lower than those included in retail rates because of higher wholesale electric gas prices.

In addition, the fixed cost adjustment is meant to break the link between a utility’s revenues and customers’ energy usage. According to Avista, the proposed fixed cost adjustments were driven by variations in 2023 customer usage related to weather and savings from participating in energy programs

Residential electric Avista customers in Idaho using an average of 927 kilowatt hours per month will see their monthly bills decrease from $104.18 to $101.09, a decrease of $3.09 each month beginning this month, according to a press release from the Idaho Public Utilities Commission.

For more information about the commission’s approval, visit the Idaho Public Utilities website.