Dawson Cowan makes 27 saves, Spokane Chiefs shut out Prince Albert 2-0

PRINCE ALBERT, Saskatchewan – Dawson Cowan made 27 saves, Brayden Crampton scored his first goal of the season and the Spokane Chiefs shut out the Prince Albert Raiders 2-0 in a Western Hockey League game at Art Hauser Centre on Wednesday.

Crampton scored off assists by Owen Schoettler and Ossie McIntyre with just more than 4 minutes left in the second period.

The rest was up to Cowan, who made two huge saves on back-to-back trips into the offensive zone by Prince Albert with roughly 2½ minutes left in the game.

The Raiders pulled their goalie on an offensive zone draw with 45 second to go. The Chiefs gained possession of the puck and Owen Martin added an empty-net goal from just inside the center line, his fourth goal of the season.

Spokane (6-1-0-0) outshot Prince Albert (1-3-2-0) 47-27. Raiders goalie Max Hildebrand made 45 saves.

The Chiefs continue their season-long, six-game, 10-day road trip on Friday against Saskatoon.