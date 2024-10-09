Gonzaga’s Yvonne Ejim on watch list for Mid-Major Player of the Year Award she won a season ago

From staff reports

A year after winning the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Award, Gonzaga standout Yvonne Ejim was named to the 25-player watch list for the 2024-25 season.

The award is sponsored by Her Hoops Stats.

Ejim averaged 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and shot 60.1% from the floor in 2023-24. GU’s lone returning starter from a season ago, Ejim showed up big in the biggest games, dropping a combined 54 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks in games against Arizona and Stanford.

Gonzaga hosts its annual Numerica Fan Fest on Saturday at 3 p.m. at McCarthey Athletic Center. GU opens the season at home on Nov. 5 against Montana – four days after an exhibition at home against NAIA College of Idaho.

The Zags are coming off a big season when they finished 32-4, including a 16-0 West Coast Conference record.