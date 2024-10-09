Week 6 prep football preview: Brayden Allen not to be forgotten in record-breaking week in Greater Spokane League

It was a week of records in the Greater Spokane League – two longstanding marks were broken in the same game.

Beau Butner’s 367-yard rushing performance with six touchdowns on Friday in Central Valley’s 66-35 win over Ridgeline was the greatest single-game rushing total in history, 1 yard ahead of Scott Campbell’s 2003 record for East Valley.

In the same game, Ridgeline’s Brayden Allen had seven catches for 111 yards with two TDs, moving past Shadle Park’s Tanner Pauly (2,182 yards) into first place in career receiving yards with 2,222 – with four games to play.

Allen, who has 50 catches for 592 yards with 10 touchdowns through five weeks this season, holds just about every significant league receiving record – including single game (17), season (90) and career receptions (247 and counting).

Although it came in a loss – and against the background of Butner’s historic night – Allen’s accomplishment for career excellence should not be diminished.

All games Friday 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Game of the week

Shadle Park (4-1) at Gonzaga Prep (5-0): The host Bullpups are ranked No. 2 by the state media poll after knocking off an increasingly tough Lewis and Clark team last week. They face a three-week gantlet against teams with winning records: the Highlanders, then Central Valley and Mead. All four teams have a good chance to represent the league in the “Round of 32” games in Week 10.

GSL 4A/3A

Ridgeline (2-3) at Mead (5-0): Thursday, 7 p.m. The No. 8-ranked Panthers showed no letdown against Ferris last week after their emotional win over Mt. Spokane in the annual “Battle of the Bell.” They’ll get another test this week against a visiting Falcons team that will be showing some desperation now two games in the loss column behind the 3A leaders.

Central Valley (4-1) at Cheney (1-4): The visiting Bears looked like world-beaters last week, scoring on four straight second-half possessions to pull away from Ridgeline – it’s not every week in the GSL a team puts up 66 points against a team that made the playoffs last year. But they shouldn’t overlook the Blackhawks, who play physical and are growing as a team – especially on defense – every week.

Lewis and Clark (2-3) at Mt. Spokane (1-4): The host Wildcats finally put one in the win column last week, shutting out U-Hi and get a good measuring stick with the Tigers, who beat Ridgeline and gave Mead and G-Prep a stiff test.

Ferris (0-5) at University (0-5): Two programs still trying to find their footing in the league. Ferris is averaging 7.8 points per game, while U-Hi has 26 points total and just two offensive touchdowns in five games.

GSL 2A

West Valley (5-0, 2-0) at Clarkston (3-2, 2-0): The Eagles survived a tough challenge from Rogers last week and are ranked No. 7 in 2A this week. Perhaps their toughest opponent left is the host Bantams, who have recovered from a rough start to the season to win three straight, scoring 54 points in consecutive weeks.

Pullman (1-4, 1-2) at Rogers (2-3, 1-2): The loss to West Valley last week put the host Pirates in the position of having to win out and still get help in their bid to make postseason in back-to-back years.

Deer Park (3-2, 2-1) at North Central (1-4, 0-2): The Stags have acquitted themselves well in their first season in 2A. The host Wolfpack may not have the wins to show for it, but QB Trevelle Jones has put up points and big numbers most weeks.

Colville (3-2) at East Valley (2-3): Nonleague game. The host Knights play down a level this week, but the Crimson Hawks – first in the Northeast A – are no pushover.

NE 2B

Newport (3-2, 1-2) at Freeman (4-1, 1-1): The Scotties, ranked No. 5 in 2B, host the Grizzlies in the first game between the former NEA league foes since dropping down to 2B. Freeman’s only loss this year is to third-ranked Asotin .