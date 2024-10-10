Can you get arrested for taking down a campaign sign from someone’s yard? What WA law says

By Daniel Schrager Bellingham Herald

BELLINGHAM – The 2024 general election is less than a month away, which means we’re reaching the peak of campaign season. By now, you’ve probably seen at least a few yard signs endorsing someone’s preferred candidate, and even more will likely pop up as the election approaches.

But what if someone sees a yard sign they disagree with and takes it down? Is that protected political expression or destruction of someone else’s property?

Here’s what Washington state law says.

Taking down a campaign sign is illegal in state

State law addresses the exact topic in RCW 29A.84.040. According to the law, it’s a crime to “(remove) or (defaces) lawfully placed political advertising” without permission. That includes yard signs – the law mentions them specifically – and each yard sign taken down is considered a separate violation.

Even homeowner associations aren’t allowed to prohibit residents from placing a campaign sign in their own yards, according to a separate state law.

If you’re found to have taken down a campaign sign from someone else’s yard, you can be charged with a misdemeanor.

In Washington state, misdemeanors can be punished by up to 90 days in prison or a fine of up to $1,000, and in some cases can carry both a sentence and a fine.