Locally: Eastern Washington Athletics Hall of Fame set to induct six new members

From staff reports

After a five-year hiatus, Eastern Washington University will honor six former student-athletes on Oct. 19 as the 20th class of inductees into the Eastern Athletics Hall of Fame taking place in conjunction with EWU’s football game against UC Davis at Roos Field.

Breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. in the Pence Union Building with the induction ceremony at 8:45 . Tickets for the event are available for $35 per attendee at www.goeags.com.

The inductees of the 20th class of the EWU Athletics Hall of Fame include Rodney Stuckey, a two-time honorable mention NCAA Division I All-America selection for the Eagles’ men’s basketball team from 2004-07. After setting many Eastern scoring records, he went on to a 10-year career in the NBA for Detroit and Indianapolis.

Joining him will be two-time All-America football linebacker Derek Strey (1993-97), All-Big Sky basketball player David Peed (1987-90), multisport All-Big Sky performer Stephanie Ulmer (2001-06), All-Mountain West basketball player Cristy Cochran (1982-86) and track and field All-America javelin thrower Carolee Geaudreau-Gutierrez (2003-07).

Youth soccer

The Sting Soccer Club 15b Yellow 1 team placed first and Yellow 2 team placed second in the gold bracket at the Glacier Surf Premier Cup over the weekend in Kalispell. Both teams scored 59 goals and recorded two shutouts during the tournament.

Team members include: Jaxon Mitchell, Cooper Corbeill, Ryker Weeks, Reid Funkhouser, Thomas Davis, Beckham Sharbono, Harvey Granier, Quentin Toelle, Max Spendlove, George Jerkins, Griffin Storey, Maddox Hoy, Henry Hermance, Chase Baune, Silas Ballou, Case Schwarz, Flynn Bundy, Ethan Denisyuk, Jacoby Frank, Bode Hebener and Bam Bookholtz. Coaches are Ian McKenna, Robin Bundy and Kip Sharbono.

College basketball

For the second consecutive season, Eastern Washington will host Eagle MadNest at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. EWU men’s and women’s basketball will be joined by wheelchair basketball at the event.

Eagle MadNest is a celebration to open the basketball season on the new Reese Court floor.

The night includes team introductions, games, giveaways, skills competition, a 3-point contest and the dunk contest to close out the event. There will also be performances from both the cheer and dance teams.

Fans can get autographs with players from all three teams on the mezzanine before the event.

College cross country

Gonzaga’s Anna Grabowski has been named the West Coast Conference women’s cross country Runner of the Week, announced by the conference on Tuesday.

Grabowski won the individual title at the Whitman Invitational in Walla Walla by 8 seconds last Saturday, leading Gonzaga to its third team title of the season.

Grabowski finished in 21 minutes, 30 seconds as the Bulldogs earned a podium sweep and placed nearly all five point-scorers in the top 10.