Taking a look at WSU’s struggles on defense and what could be behind them

PULLMAN – Jake Dickert may not be a perfect coach, but he does keep up.

In his third full season as Washington State’s head coach, Dickert likes to pride himself on staying fresh and on top of the ways the game is changing.

As his team prepares for a road contest against Fresno State this weekend, Dickert understands one main thing about the Bulldogs: As much as the Cougars’ defense works to improve and study FSU’s tendencies, it might be for naught.

That’s because Fresno State, Dickert said, is a lot like many teams in college football these days. The Bulldogs evolve as they go. They might come out in a formation the Cougars recognize, but the play call might be completely different than what they’ve run out of it during their previous five games. Whatever WSU prepares for, Fresno State might have something else up its sleeve.

To Dickert, that’s why his team must improve in one area, which he thinks is behind many of the struggles on defense this fall – communication.

“You gotta be able to adjust on your feet quickly,” Dickert said. “That’s what makes great coaching, in my opinion – to have the guys prepared and ready to go out there and adjust and attack. Right now, we’re on our heels a little bit, thinking. We need to get in a forward positive stance, attacking these guys and going out there and playing to the level I still believe our defense is capable of playing. But it starts with communication.”

Without being on the WSU sideline during games, it may be impossible to know the extent to which communication issues have impacted the defense. What’s clear is, WSU may be 4-1 on the season, but its defensive problems are real.

By now, the Cougars’ tackling issues are well known. They remain Pro Football Focus’ second-worst-graded tackling team in the country, with a figure of 34.0. WSU has missed 85 tackles this season, second only to Akron (96), which has played one more game than the Cougars.

But under second-year defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding, WSU’s issues run far deeper. Here is how the Cougars stack up nationally in a few defensive metrics:

• Passing yards/game: 292, No. 127 of 133 FBS teams

• Rushing yards/game: 176, No. 102

• Passing yards/completion: 11.42, No. 127

• Sacks: Five, tied for No. 116

• Third-down conversion percentage: 43%, No. 100

• Fourth-down conversion percentage: 43%, tied for No. 34

Several Cougars are also on the wrong end of a few trends.

WSU linebacker Buddah Al-Uqdah, a third-year sophomore, is also tied for second nationally with 14 missed tackles. Among defenders with 200-plus snaps, he is PFF’s sixth-worst-graded tackler.

Nickelback Kapena Gushiken, who was nicked up in WSU’s last game but should be good to go for this weekend, has allowed 27 receptions, second most in the country. That has come on 42 targets, meaning he has permitted receptions on 64% of chances, second highest among defenders to be targeted 40-plus times.

Safety Tyson Durant has permitted three touchdowns, making him one of 40 defenders nationwide to allow three or more scores this season. He hasn’t been all bad – he’s the only Coug with three pass breakups – but he has found himself out of position on several occasions, letting opponents find the end zone.

This weekend, WSU will also be without veteran safety Jackson Lataimua, who left the Boise State game early with an undisclosed injury.

For his part, Dickert likes to place defensive problems into three categories – schematic, which has to do with the looks the Cougs are putting on the field; personnel, which involves coaches pondering if they have the right guys on the field; and technique, which is all about players operating with the right fundamentals.

“The Boise State game,” Dickert said, “wasn’t as much schematic. It was technique, it was finished. It was a little bit of effort, which was extremely disappointing. So we all took a hard look at that.”

WSU may solve some personnel issues this weekend. Cornerback Jamorri Colson, who has been out since the end of fall camp with a broken jaw, will make his season debut against Fresno State. The Cougars are getting back a projected starter and getting rest for redshirt freshman cornerback Ethan O’Connor, who has two interceptions but has also been targeted by opposing offenses, often to success.

But on defense, nobody else is coming to save the Cougars. It’s particularly true among the edge rushers, who have just five sacks.

“(That’s) not anywhere near where you gotta be able to play in a four-down front,” Dickert said.

This part of WSU’s defense is a little tricky. The Cougars have generated plenty of pressure. Transfer Syrus Webster has 16 pressures, No. 46 nationally. But he’s one of only four players in the country with that many pressures and no sacks to show for it.

That trend covers the entirety of the Cougars’ pass rush, which has just two sacks in the past three games. WSU’s leader in the sack department is fourth-year junior Raam Stevenson, who has two. He went down early in WSU’s loss to Boise State with a concussion, Dickert said, but he should to play this weekend against Fresno State.

To Dickert, what’s holding the Cougs back from finishing pressures with sacks has to do with approach. Too often, he said, rushers are trying to crush the pocket with brute force – instead of using their speed and stepping around offensive linemen.

“I think we do have a couple good speed rushers, too, that can run a rim and win an edge and dip and lean his shoulder, and point the toe,” Dickert said. “Some of it is technique and understanding.”

WSU has shown more promising moments on defense, though.

The Cougs have made two game-sealing stops. Veteran linebacker Kyle Thornton surged in for the game-ending tackle in last month’s Apple Cup, and sixth-year edge rusher Quinn Roff iced WSU’s double-overtime win over San Jose State with a forced fumble on former WSU QB Emmett Brown.

The Cougars have just struggled in the plays in between.