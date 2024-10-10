‘Thank you, Taylor’: See how much singer just gave to storm relief efforts in Florida

By Madeleine Marr Miami Herald

MIAMI — As Taylor Swift gears up to play in Miami next weekend, she is already helping the folks in Florida reeling from back to back hurricanes.

The pop star has donated $5 million in relief efforts for communities struggling in the wake of monster storms Helene, which walloped the Big Bend last month, and Milton, which made landfall on Siesta Key just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, packing devastating storm surge and 120 mph winds.

Feeding America released a statement from CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot confirming Swift’s philanthropy.

“This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water, and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms,” said the nonprofit’s Instagram post. “Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead. Thank you, Taylor…”

Commenters, many of them Swifties, weren’t surprised; the 34-year-old singer has consistently donated to local food banks at many of her tour stops. The chart topper, who attended high school in the Nashville area and still has a home there, also gave $1 million after tornadoes ravaged multiple Tennessee counties in December 2023.

“This is why her fans stand with her through everything. She puts kindness and generosity into everything she does.”

“Grateful to her for feeding those in need.”

“That’s a good soul, right there.”

“Amazing.”

“So rad! Hate her or love her, she puts her money to great use and has a big heart.”

Swift stops at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens Oct 18-20 to kick off the North American leg of her massive Eras tour.