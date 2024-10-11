Man ‘viciously’ killed by ‘8 or 9 dogs’ at home that had 24, New York cops say

By Olivia Lloyd The Charlotte Observer

A large pack of dogs – among 24 living at a home – attacked and killed a man in a backyard, New York authorities said.

James Provost, a 59-year-old from Schenectady, died on the scene, Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins said in an Oct. 10 news conference.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Oct. 9, police responding to a call found “eight or nine” dogs attacking a man “brutally and viciously” in the backyard of a neighboring home where the dogs all lived, Hawkins said.

An officer shot and killed one of the dogs to try to stop the attack, causing the other dogs to back away from the man, according to the chief.

A “caregiver” arrived and helped corral the dogs inside the residence, which officers discovered was the home of 24 “mixed-breed pitbulls,” including 15 puppies, police said.

The remaining 23 dogs were taken to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, according to the chief.

Hawkins said police had previously raided the home due to possible drug-related activity, and five to seven dogs were confiscated at the time. He said they’re still working to determine why the owner was keeping so many dogs at the home and why Provost was in the area.

“There was a lot going on there,” Hawkins said. “There was a lot of very, very questionable activities.”

The investigation is ongoing, and charges may be filed. Hawkins said it’s not for police to determine if any of the dogs are euthanized.