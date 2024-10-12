Difference makers: WSU QB John Mateer contributes early in otherwise forgettable game against Fresno State

By Greg Woods The Spokesman-Review

FRESNO, Calif. – Here are three difference-makers and a key moment from Washington State’s 25-17 win over Fresno State on Saturday evening.

John Mateer

Mateer led a pair of touchdown drives early in the game. He opened the scoring with a short rushing touchdown. Later in the first quarter, he handed it off to speedy receiver Kris Hutson, who came streaking across the formation for an easy, short rushing score.

Mateer completed 17 of 34 passes for 172 yards and one interception, which came late in the first half. For the second straight game, the Cougars missed a chance to score right before halftime thanks to a Mateer interception. This time, Mateer threw into what turned into triple coverage, forcing WSU to go into halftime up only 13-7.

Mateer struggled again with deep throws. The most glaring moment came in the third quarter, when sophomore wideout Carlos Hernandez was standing wide open for several seconds. Mateer didn’t see him until late in the play, then underthrew him, nearly leading to another interception.

Ethan O’Connor

With just less than 7 minutes to play, the redshirt freshman cornerback returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown, his first career pick-six. With his third interception of the season, O’Connor helped the Cougars retake the lead. O’Connor was in line for a slightly diminished role this game with the return of cornerback Jamorri Colson, who made his season debut after a jaw injury held him out the first five games . But no matter to O’Connor, who leapt in front of FSU QB Mikey Keene’s pass and cruised into the end zone for the play of the game.

Elijah Gilliam

Fresno State’s running back became the third back to give WSU trouble on the ground this season, totaling 20 carries for 120 yards and one touchdown, which came midway through the third quarter, pushing the Bulldogs ahead 14-13.

Gilliam had rushes of 24, 18 and 20 yards, proving the Cougars still have tackling issues to clean up.

The Cougars did well to bottle up Gilliam on his other carries, showing they are still at their best when they rally to the ball and gang tackle.

But Washington State also just went from facing Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty to Fresno State back Gilliam – and nothing changed in WSU’s defense.

Key moment

O’Connor’s pick-six completely changed the complexion of the game. Before that play, the Cougars were facing a 17-16 deficit, needing to get a stop, get the ball back and put together a promising drive, which were in short supply to that point.

WSU’s offense needed to do nothing of the kind. As Keene dropped back to pass, O’Connor left his man when he noticed Keene zero in on receiver Raylen Sharpe. O’Connor zoomed in front, made the catch and sprinted untouched into the end zone, the play of his young career.