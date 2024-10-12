Friday Night (High)lights: Gonzaga Prep, Mead on collision course for 4A showdown; rushers take spotlight around the league

For all of the modern offenses in the Greater Spokane League, it’s been a couple of good weeks to be a running back.

We made a big deal this week, and rightly so, about Beau Butner’s 367-yard record-breaking performance against Ridgeline. But the GSL saw two more runners eclipse the 300-yard mark this week.

Once a season for that type of feat is a big deal. Three times in the space of seven days? Nothing short of spectacular.

West Valley’s Austin Clark has been punishing defenses all season, but he outdid himself on the road on Friday with 333 yards and eight touchdowns in a 58-44 win over Clarkston.

On Thursday night, Deer Park’s Shaun Naccarato totaled 35 carries for 314 yards with three TDs as the Stags went to 3-1 in the GSL 2A, beating North Central 48-20 at ONE Spokane Stadium.

It’s tough when a 269-yard, five touchdown game – as was produced by Mead’s Keegan Mallon Thursday in a 62-26 win over Ridgeline – gets fourth billing in a week full of tremendous rushing performances.

Collision course

Gonzaga Prep withstood a scoreless first quarter then dominated play, handing Shadle Park its second loss of the season 28-0 to stay undefeated through six weeks. Combined with Mead’s big win, that makes two undefeated teams – both in 4A – heading into Week 7.

G-Prep, ranked No. 2 in 4A in last week’s state media poll, plays at Central Valley (5-1) next week, and No. 8 Mead is at Cheney (1-5). Should both survive their Week 7 challenges, the pair could face off in Week 8 in an undefeated battle for the de facto league championship, the top 4A seed to the “Round of 32” playoffs, and a potential home game that week.

Right there

Central Valley will do everything it can to prevent that above scenario from playing out. The Bears have improved as the season has gone along, perhaps coinciding with the increased confidence and production from featured back Butner – the senior has rushed for 642 yards and 11 TDs the past three weeks.

Win or lose against G-Prep, CV hosts Shadle Park in Week 8 with a chance to ice the top 3A seed to the “Round of 32.”

Miles to go

Despite its lopsided loss this week, Shadle Park (4-2) is still in good shape as far as postseason aspirations go. But a look at the Highlanders’ upcoming schedule shows little room for error.

They have a two-game lead with three to play over Ridgeline (2-4) and Mt. Spokane (2-4) – with a win over both – for the league’s second 3A bid to the “Round of 32.” But Shadle finishes with a three-game gantlet of Lewis and Clark (3-3), CV and Mead. A win over LC this week could go a long way in making those last two games irrelevant as far as qualifying for the playoffs.

If Shadle stubs its toe, though, the Wildcats – who have won back-to-back games after starting 0-4 – finish with three games against teams with losing records.

Hanging tough

It’s hard to play varsity football in a struggling program. I know firsthand – we won six times over three varsity seasons when I played. So shout out to both the University and Ferris players this week hanging in there and by all accounts, still playing tough despite one win between the programs. Sometimes high school football isn’t about the wins and losses, but how – and how hard – you play the game.

U-Hi came out on top Friday, showing resilience in a 30-10 win over the Saxons, maybe boosted by the aura of homecoming festivities.

“This helps buoy us through the rest of October,” U-Hi coach Joe Ireland told the S-R. “It’s hard to keep kids’ spirits up when they’re unsuccessful.”

Flexing

As mentioned earlier, West Valley outlasted Clarkston in a game in which 16 touchdowns were scored.

The win puts the undefeated, seventh-ranked Eagles in the driver’s seat as far as the 2A season title goes.

They travel to Deer Park (4-2, 3-1) next week in probably their toughest test down the stretch, then finish with winless-in-league NC and one-win East Valley.

West Valley hasn’t been held to less than 27 points and averages 40.8 points per game.