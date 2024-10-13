Late header sends Lexington SC past Spokane Zephyr 3-2

From staff reports

Lexington Soccer Club was a step ahead of the Spokane Zephyr on Sunday.

Sydney Shepherd scored a header from the middle of the box on a corner kick in the 94th minute to send Lexington to a 3-2 win in a USL Super League game in front of 2,314 fans at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Twice the Zephyr (1-4-3) leveled the score with goals from Emma Jaskaniec in the 36th minute and Emina Ekic in the 58th.

Marley Canales nearly gave Spokane the lead in the 80th with a shot that hit the left post and was gathered by goalie Sarah Cox. Instead, last-place Lexington (1-4-2) earned its first win of the season.

Spokane held an advantage in possession 54-46%, shots 21-15 and corners 9-4.

The Zephyr will be off next week, before a home game against Tampa Bay on Oct. 27, the team’s last home game until April.