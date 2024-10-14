Mechanical problem briefly closes Keller Ferry

The Keller Ferry was taken out of service for several hours Monday to fix a minor mechanical issue.

A control glitch required the rudder to be reset, which had to be reported to the U.S. Coast Guard, said Ryan Overton, a spokesman for Washington State Department of Transportation.

The free ferry, which links state Highway 21 over the Columbia River to the Colville Reservation, returned to service at 2 p.m.

Built in 2013, the M/V Sanpoil replaced the previous ferry built in in 1948. Overall, Overton said the ferry is in good condition, though it has to close sometimes to fix mechanical problems.

The ferry paused briefly on Feb. 14 when there was a problem starting the engine. It closed for two weeks in January due to several electrical problems related to pipes to the generator freezing.

Overton said the department keeps extra parts on hand and swaps them out regularly for preventative maintenance, but with so many moving pieces, things break occasionally.

The ferry runs 6 a.m. to midnight seven days a week. Approximately 60,000 vehicles travel on the Keller Ferry each year, according to transportation department.

When the ferry is closed, drivers must take alternate routes through Coulee Dam or state Highway 25 to the Inchelium-Gifford Ferry, operated by the Colville Tribe.

The Keller Ferry also suspended service during a wildfire this summer to assist evacuations and emergency responders.