Spokane City Council approves proposal preventing evictions, rent increases if landlord is not registered

Spokane landlords will no longer be able to evict tenants or raise rents if they are not registered with the city.

The new penalty for landlords out of compliance with city requirements was passed in a 5-2 vote Monday night. The law is part of the city’s attempt to get more landlords licensed and registered with the city. Since such requirements were approved last February, about 21,000 units have been registered out of approximately 40,000 rental units in the city.

Under current law, landlords out of compliance can be fined, but the city wants a greater incentive for those who do not follow city code. Councilman Paul Dillon said the new law “protects dignity and safety” for both tenants and landlords.

Council President Betsy Wilkerson said the requirement was about getting out-of-compliance landlords to take the city’s authority seriously.

“Get your business license. And if you’re breaking the law, you’re breaking the law – whether you are the tenant or the landlord,” she said.

The updated ordinance permits tenants to use their landlord’s lack of registration as a defense in eviction proceedings. Once invoked in court, that tenant’s eviction would be postponed until the landlord got a business license and registered the rental with the city. Tenants could also challenge rent increases from landlords who remain out of compliance.

Landlords can register at spokanecity.com/permits. Yearly cost is $15 per rental unit with some exceptions for low-income units.

Opposed by the two conservative council members, Jonathan Bingle called the new penalties “draconian” and Michael Cathcart said they were a “radical nuclear option.”

“I don’t think this sort of onerous restriction is going to improve rental housing availability, affordability or any of that,” Cathcart said.

Members of the Rental Housing Association of Washington spoke against the bill in public comment – claiming it would prevent landlords from evicting dangerous tenants.

“One of the most alarming aspects of this ordinance restricts housing providers from evicting dangerous tenants committing illegal acts if they’re not registered with the city,” said Rental Housing Association of Washington lobbyist Daniel Klemme.

Association President Sean Flynn threatened to sue the city over the ordinance if passed.

Councilwoman Kitty Klitzke said she was “baffled” by the opposition to the measure.

“This isn’t a huge barrier. It takes about 15 minutes to do. I fail to see the undue burdens on landlords but the benefits for the community are great,” she said.

Councilman Zack Zappone said he has to update his license as a teacher regularly and being registered with the city as a landlord should not be difficult.

“We talk a lot about personal responsibility. I think that applies to business owners too,” he said.