Spooky soundtracks: Local DJs offer tips and tricks for Halloween parties and playlists

By Cynthia Reugh For The Spokesman-Review

As we roll into the Halloween homestretch, it’s time to dust the cobwebs off of the candy bowls and string together that playlist of creepy tunes for those upcoming parties and shindigs. While iconic standbys such as “Monster Mash” or “Ghostbusters” will likely garner shrieks of joy from younger goblins, if you truly want to kill it at that pumpkin carving get-together, you might want to consider digging a bit deeper into the cauldron of nefarious songs to unearth some novel numbers for your spooky setlist.

Nailing that quintessential Halloween playlist is all about creating a haunted mood.

While the unsettling sounds of rattling chains, hollow resounding voices and screeching violins from horror films such as “Friday the 13th” and “Psycho” are certain to send an Elm Street chill down the spine of young and old partygoers alike, the musical landscape is littered with a labyrinth of grim songs which are not considered traditional Halloween tunes, yet still deliver a cryptic romp.

The secret lies in those titles and lyrics.

“It’s a time when people can kind of mask up and put on a different persona. A lot of people dress for pop culture so it really opens a big spectrum for music,” said Matt Parker.

Also known as DJ Matty, Parker owns Sound Authority Entertainment. No stranger to boisterous bashes, he recently created a bit of hysteria when he opened for veteran rockers, Def Leppard, at the Spokane Arena and is a purveyor of audience participation … especially at Halloween events.

“I try to play the hits that are popular … not necessarily the stuff they hear directly on the radio, the music that’s fun, that creates a vibe,” said Parker, who leans toward musical selections which generate a howling dance floor. “If you build it, they will come.”

Some of his eerie favorites include, “Bones” by Imagine Dragons, “Dark Horse” by Katy Perry, “A Nightmare on My Street” by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince and “Monster” by Lady Gaga.

The age and makeup of an audience are critical factors when selecting Halloween tunes for an event.

“There’s a lot to choose from. It’s one month really out of the year where we get to do this and people just love it,” said Dave Jaramillo.

Also known as DJ Davey Dave, Jaramillo owns DRJ Productions.

“If it’s a young crowd, I’m not going to play too much older music from like th ’60s, the ’70s or even the ’80s, but more of the newer stuff,” he said.

Jaramillo is hosting an alcohol-free Halloween event in north Spokane on Friday, Oct. 18, and plans to steer clear of material which makes references to being wasted or drunk.

Raised in a musical home, he works by day in construction and operates his DJ gig on the side.

“It’s not my main business, but it’s what I’m passionate about … I love it. I love music, always have,” said Jaramillo, who noted the abundance of remixed theme songs from films such as “Jaws,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” and “The Munsters” on Spotify and YouTube.

His other demonic choices include “Murder on the Dancefloor” by Sophie Ellis-Bextor, “Undertaker” by Wolfgang Gartner, “Ocean Drive” by Duke Dumont, “Vanished” by Crystal Castles and songs by The Weeknd.

“He has that whole vibe where it’s like dark and any of his music would be great for a Halloween-themed party,” said Jaramillo, who uses software to help him analyze, categorize and organize tunes by tempo and key.

Menacing music sets that ghostly aura, but background elements cement it.

The addition of a fog machine and lighting in shades of purple and orange which shifts to the beat of songs will keep those vampires and gremlins quivering with delight.

“It just sets a really good vibe and everybody knows something special is going to happen,” said Parker, who also suggested establishing a theme for your event, such as ’70s disco or ’80s pop.

“You can still play current hits and mix them in,” he said.

Those hoping to raise the rafters a bit higher might include a photo booth, tables of sweet treats or monitors streaming zombie-inspired music videos such as “Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift or “Thriller” by Michael Jackson.

It’s that anything goes atmosphere which really fuels the black magic at a Halloween event.

“There’s something about Halloween parties that people just let loose a little bit more than your average get-together,” Jaramillo said. “You get to put on a costume … practically anything you want to be, you can be at a Halloween party … that, to me, makes them some of the funnest parties ever.”