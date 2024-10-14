Washington State to host Apple Cup in Week 4 of 2025 schedule

PULLMAN – Washington State will host rival Washington in Week 4 of next season.

Apple Cup No. 117 is set for Sept. 20 at Gesa Field in Pullman, according to a Monday release, the second nonconference installment of the game after the Huskies bolted for the Big Ten last summer. It’s the second game of a five-year series extension the schools agreed to last fall.

WSU took down UW last month in the first game, 24-19, in Seattle, for the Cougs’ first Apple Cup win in three seasons.

The 2026 game is set for Husky Stadium in Seattle and the 2027 contest is set for Pullman.

That solidifies the first six games of WSU’s 2025 schedule, which looks like this so far:

Aug. 30 vs. Idaho

Sept. 6 vs. San Diego State

Sept. 13 at North Texas

Sept. 20 vs. UW

Sept. 27 at Virginia

Oct. 11 at Ole Miss

TBA vs. Oregon State

It’s unclear if WSU is planning a bye week for the Saturday between the Virginia or Ole Miss games, or if the Cougars are searching for a game for that week.