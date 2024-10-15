EWU to bring back men’s golf as a varsity program; men’s tennis to become club sport

From staff reports

From staff reports

Eastern Washington University announced the return of men’s golf as a varsity program on Tuesday. The team will begin competition during the 2025-26 academic year.

At the same time, the school announced it would discontinue its men’s tennis program at the varsity level upon completing the 2024-25 school year. Men’s tennis will be reclassified as a club sport the following academic year.

The Eastern women’s tennis team will continue as a varsity and Big Sky Conference member.

EWU men’s golf debuted at the NAIA level in the 1960s before playing in NCAA Division II in the 1980s. After a 10-year hiatus from 1982 to 1992, the men’s program returned with the addition of the women’s team and went on to play through the 2001-02 academic year.

“As a regional comprehensive university, we felt it was important to sponsor a sport that strengthens our connection to our community and future prospective students at EWU,” EWU Director of Athletics Tim Collins said in a release. “We have a great opportunity to build a roster featuring student-athletes from the Pacific Northwest and reconnect with our golf alumni as we rebuild the program alongside the women’s team which has been active for 32 years.”

The EWU men’s team will compete in regional tournaments that fulfill NCAA Division I sport sponsorship requirements.