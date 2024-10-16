Gonzaga, Washington State picked 1-2 in WCC preseason women’s basketball poll

The Gonzaga women’s basketball team was narrowly picked to win the 2024-25 West Coast Conference championship, the conference announced Wednesday morning.

Gonzaga received five first-place votes and 92 points, edging newcomer Washington State by a point. WSU, Portland and another newcomer, Oregon State, split the other six first-place points with two apiece. Coaches aren’t allowed to vote for their teams.

Following Gonzaga and WSU, Portland, which upset the Zags in the WCC Tournament final last year, received 84 points, Oregon State 77, Pacific 63, San Francisco 53, Santa Clara 43, Saint Mary’s 39, San Diego 28, Loyola Marymount 20 and Pepperdine 15.

Gonzaga fifth-year forward Yvonne Ejim, the ‘23-24 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, was named to the preseason All-WCC team along with teammate Maud Huijbens, a senior forward. Huijben’s was the WCC Sixth Woman of the Year last season.

Washington State sophomore guard Eleonora Villa and senior guard Tara Wallack were picked to the team along with Maisie Burnham of Portland, a senior guard from Liberty of Spangle.

Oregon State, which lost eight players in the transfer portal, had one player picked to the team: senior guard AJ Marotte.

All major award winners from last year return. Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier was the Coach of the Year.