Locally: Idaho’s Alyssa Peters breaks Big Sky Conference career assists record

From staff reports

From staff reports

There was no stopping Alyssa Peters on Sunday as the Idaho women’s soccer team picked up a valuable 3-2 win at Northern Arizona.

Peters ascended to the top of the Big Sky record books with two assists to tie, then later break, the conference’s all-time assists record of 27 , and sandwiched a goal in between to spark the Vandals (9-4-2, 3-1-1 Big Sky) over the Lumberjacks.

Peters tallied her 27th career assist, and eighth of the season, in the 23rd minute to tie the Big Sky Conference career record. She sent a ball into the box on a free kick where Vandals senior Annika Farley headed in the equalizer.

She scored in the 66th minute off a free kick to put the Vandals ahead 2-1.

Just a few minutes later, Peters broke the assists record, helping on another set piece goal, this time finding Sienna Gonzales, who netted her third goal of the season, which proved to be the winner.

Weber State’s Chansi Crompton previously held the career assists record.

Peters also earned her third career weekly honor with the performance, being named the Big Sky Co-Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

Peters leads the Big Sky with nine assists, five more than the next-highest player.

She is also tied for the third in the nation in assists.

College cross country

Gonzaga men’s cross country’s Wil Smith has been voted WCC men’s cross country runner of the week, as announced by the conference Tuesday.

The former Lewis and Clark High standout led Gonzaga to a third-place team finish at the Bill Dellinger Invitational on Friday in Springfield, Oregon, placing ninth individually with a time of 23 minutes, 15.2 seconds, improving his previous personal-best time on the same course in 2021 by 10 seconds.

Softball

Team Fire 60s and Team Fire 65s both won gold medals in their respective divisions at the Huntsman Senior Games in St. George, Utah. The 60s team went 0-3 in pool play but came back to win all four games in bracket play to capture the gold medal. The 65s team went undefeated, winning their three pool games and their three bracket games to earn their gold medal.

Members of both teams and winners of two gold medals each were: Allen Arnold, Ron Klawitter, Jack Parker, Tim Wheatley, Dan Griffith, Jerry Coulter, Roger Ingram, John Springer, Rob Green and Matt Schunke. Additional members of the 60s team were: Kevin Oldenburg, Paul Katz, Randy Searcy, Raleigh Rowland and Tom Dorsey. Additional members of the 65s team were: Randy Willis, Danny Wick, Brian Brewster and Paul Smith.