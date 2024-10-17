How WSU CB Ethan O’Connor built the tools to snag his pick-six — and how he ended up in Pullman to begin with

PULLMAN – Jason David knew he was probably drawing attention to himself.

He was standing up and screaming in the middle of an Alo Yoga, a clothes store in Southern California, waiting for his girlfriend to finish shopping, his voice echoing across the place.

It was last Saturday , a few minutes past 7 p.m., less than an hour until the store closed. Only a few customers still lingered. David paid them no mind as he yelled in celebration, looking down at his iPhone, which showed the reason for his celebration: his nephew, Washington State redshirt freshman cornerback Ethan O’Connor had just returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown.

“I don’t know what she was trying on or what she was looking at,” David said. “I just had my head down on my phone.”

The visiting Cougars earned a 25-17 win over Fresno State in large part thanks to O’Connor, who intercepted a fourth-quarter pass and returned it for a touchdown, the first of his career.

Some 20 years ago, David had starred at cornerback for the Cougars, helping them win the 2002 Pac-10 title and totaling the second-most interceptions in program history.

But David had never experienced WSU success like this, watching his nephew stroll into the end zone for what turned into the winning score, helping the Cougars secure their first 5-1 start since 2018.

“It’s interesting to see him just kind of come into his own,” said David, who went on to become a fourth-round NFL draft pick in 2004. “All the things that he and I have worked on, just seeing it come to fruition has been really, really cool, because I know how hard he’s worked. Things that we’ve talked about in the past, things that make a great player, so to see it all come together so early – it hasn’t been surprising, but it’s been very exciting.”

Through six games of his redshirt freshman season, O’Connor has had several exciting moments . He had his first career interception last month in WSU’s win over Texas Tech. Two weeks later against San Jose State, he had another, picking off an overtime pass in the end zone. Against Fresno State, O’Connor would have finished with a pair of picks, but a penalty wiped out his first.

But not until his 60-yard TD return, David said, did O’Connor show off the latest improvements in his game – remembering how Fresno State had run the same play twice earlier in the game, and he showing his willingness to take a risk and make a play.

David said he felt pride when he watched O’Connor because he understood how much time the two had spent working on them. David resides in California’s Orange County, not far from where O’Connor grew up in Irvine. That gave him chances to get together with O’Connor when he was in high school and put him through all types of drills and lessons.

David was a shorter cornerback, around 5-foot-8, so the way he played is the way he trains defensive backs – eyes, angles and feet. O’Connor used his eyes to read FSU quarterback Mikey Keene, his feet to pedal to the spot, and angles to put himself in a position for the interception and to run straight for the end zone, never needing to adjust his route.

Put it all together and you get a guy who isn’t afraid to make a play. He’s ready to roll the dice to do it.

“When I watch that, that’s what gets me so excited,” David said, “because he’s like, ‘I’m gonna take this chance. I know it’s coming, and I’m gonna take a good angle to the ball.’ He got so far in front of (Keene), the guy had no chance of trying to run and catch him, because Ethan had took such a good angle. It was a perfect play.”

O’Connor may have been pressed into action this season because of a fall camp injury to junior Jamorri Colson, WSU’s projected starter at the position, but O’Connor’s name didn’t float to the top of the depth chart by accident. It’s no coincidence he’s found himself here, cashing in on his opportunity and giving his coaches something to think about, even with Colson back in the fold.

O’Connor finds himself here in part because he was willing to see how he stacked up next to pros. In David’s training organization, Delta Sports Group, he often works with NFL cornerbacks, including the New York Jets’ DJ Reed, the New York Giants’ Adoree Jackson, the Houston Texans’ Desmond King II and the Washington Commanders’ Michael Davis, a Southern California native like David.

During summer 2020, before O’Connor entered his sophomore year at Los Alamitos High, he decided he wanted to join some of those guys in workouts with David. Before he gave the green light, David offered advice to his nephew: Be seen more than you’re heard. Show up, do the work, and follow these guys’ lead.

A 16-year-old O’Connor was no match for the size and speed of NFL cornerbacks, of course, but he was never confused. He completed every drill and was echnically sound.

By the time the summer came to an end, David could sense that as O’Connor became more serious about playing at the next level, he had the tools to do it.

More important, David thought, O’Connor was ready to keep working to develop them. As a high schooler, O’Connor became friends with Mater Dei cornerback Zabien Brown, a five-star prospect who landed at Alabama. They started to work out together, David said, signaling that O’Connor was capitalizing on his gifts, his 6-1 frame, the connections he enjoyed thanks to his uncle.

Before long, O’Connor started to enjoy more than just connections. During his sophomore season, he fielded offers from LSU, Kansas and Arizona State, plus local powerhouses USC and UCLA. A few months later, Alabama, Georgia, Penn State and Texas A&M were interested.

As colleges recognized his potential, a rangy, speedy prospect who could play wide receiver or cornerback, O’Connor could have gone most anywhere he liked.

When players get that kind of attention, David likes to say, one of two things tends to happen.

“You can start to feel yourself and say, ‘OK I’m done working, I’m cool. I got all these offers,’ David said. “Or you can say, ‘Shoot, I’m a four-star. I wanna be a five-star. Like, I want to be the best.’ So he took the route of, I want to be the best. Like, these offers aren’t good enough.”

It wasn’t good enough for O’Connor. He proved it his senior year at Los Alamitos, where he blossomed into one of the Griffins’ top receivers and cornerbacks, playing both ways. He totaled 23 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions, plus 18 catches for 298 yards and five touchdowns on offense.

What Los Alamitos coaches remember most, though, is the way he changed and matured. As an underclassman, LAHS wide receivers coach Demar Bowe said, O’Connor felt confident enough to question some parts of coaching. By the time he made the varsity squad, he had received a host of offers – so he started thinking he knew what he was doing.

“As we went on, he kind of figured it out,” Bowe said. “Bumped his head a couple times, figured it out.”

To defensive coordinator Michael Cobleigh, O’Connor did a lot more than just figure it out. In Los Alamitos’ 2022 season finale, a blowout playoff loss to national powerhouse Mater Dei, some of the Griffins’ stars – the guys who had big-time offers, who had something to lose if they got injured – sat out of the game.

Not O’Connor.

“Ethan was battling down to the last play on offense and defense,” Cobleigh said. “That kid changed immensely. We knew that he had what it takes to make it in college at that point, because that last game against Mater Dei, No. 1 team in the country, he was balling out on both sides of the ball till the last whistle. We were down by, like, 50.”

O’Connor had made a decision on his college home. He had committed to UCLA during his senior year. His path to Pullman, though, started to crystallize in Westwood.

In May 2022, five months before he committed to UCLA, O’Connor took his official visit to the Bruins. He took his mom Joni, who spent her freshman year there running track. That was one of the bigger reasons Ethan found himself interested in UCLA.

He loved his visit. So did mom. Chip Kelly, then the Bruins’ head coach, knew everything about Ethan – “which I thought was super impressive as a coach,” Joni said. The program pulled out all the stops, showing Ethan all the resources the school offered, from facilities to nutrition to tutors.

“Everything a school could offer, they had,” Joni said.

What UCLA couldn’t offer, though, was a change of location. Ethan might have grown up in the Los Angeles area, but he’s anything but a city kid, Joni said. When Ethan was in junior high, Joni started taking him on camping trips to Kern County, north toward the Bakersfield area, where Ethan, Joni and friends went off the grid.

Ethan shot guns, went fishing, balanced on top of logs, looked down at the river andjumped in. Wearing glasses and looking skinny as ever, Ethan looked like he felt at home. To Joni, it confirmed what she already suspected about her son: He likes his peace.

“Don’t let the Jordans and the sandals and slides fool you,” Joni said. “He is definitely an outdoorsy kid.”

In May 2023, about seven months after Ethan committed to UCLA, Joni had an extra bank of knowledge on which to draw. That’s when UCLA officials began to communicate concern about Ethan’s grades in one class at Los Alamitos. He wasn’t failing anything, but with the Bruins’ high standards of admission, football staffers grew worried Ethan wouldn’t get in.

Joni got to thinking.

“I don’t want them to pull out and say, ‘He got a C instead of a B, something like that.’ We just couldn’t risk it,” Joni said. “I didn’t want him to end up at a (junior college). That would have done, I think, a lot more damage on him personality-wise.”

Joni and Ethan also didn’t want to sit pat, risking leaving the star cornerback with nowhere to go at all. Mom figured, let’s reopen Ethan’s recruitment, and check back with some of Ethan’s previous offers to see if those are still on the table. In summer 2023, when they learned WSU still had a spot for him, mom and son decided to trek to Pullman.

They landed in Spokane, rented a car and headed south. Before long, when the Spokane pine trees turned into Palouse wheatfields, Ethan’s face lit up.

Sitting in the passenger seat, he pulled out his phone, opened the camera app and aimed it out the window, snapping a picture of the rolling hills, which were brimming summer green and yellow.

About an hour later, they pulled into Pullman, stopping first at the intersection of NW Davis Way and Grand, the main drag through town. On the road in front of the stoplight was the WSU cougar logo, painted on the street in the signature crimson and gray.

Joni turned to her son.

“You know what that means?” Joni said. “This is a college town.

“I think you can come here and run this town. I said, ‘You can be a fan favorite. You can make the town love you. You can make your own history. You can do everything here.’ I said, ‘These people in Pullman love their football team. There’s gonna be more people at the football game, and they’re gonna be people that even live here.’ And I said, ‘That means a lot.’ I said. ‘It goes a long way.’ ”

Joni could sense that resonated deeply with Ethan. When they arrived on campus and toured the Cougars’ facilities, Ethan saw uncle Jason David’s pictures and stats on the walls. At one point, Ethan turned to Joni with an amazed look on his face.

“He was like, ‘I didn’t know my uncle was a guy,’ ” Joni said. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, my brother was a guy.’ ”

David didn’t try to lure his nephew to Pullman. Only when David heard Ethan might be interested in WSU did he tell him about his time as a Coug. David told him that he’d had a good experience and Pullman was cool. He added, if you think it’s a good fit, it’s a good fit.

Besides, Ethan realized later, he would rather build something at WSU than get plugged into something ready-made at UCLA.

That made him a good fit, good enough to become a starter who made the key play last weekend, delighting his uncle in a department store many miles away.