Prep roundup: Mead overcomes 10-run deficit to reach State 4A slowpitch tournament; Addison Jay helps Mt. Spokane reach State 3A tourney

Roundup of Friday’s District 6 slowpitch softball tournament action. State brackets will be announced on Sunday.

4A

Mead 17, Lewis and Clark 16: Hope Murdock went 3 -for -4 with five RBIs and three doubles and the Panthers (14-4) erased a large deficit to eliminate the visiting Tigers (10-10) in the District 6 second-place game.

Mead was down 10 in the bottom of the fifth and came back to claim the win and head to state.

Izzy Heister went 3 -for -4 with four RBIs and a home run for Lewis and Clark.

Lewis and Clark 18, Ferris 8: Vienna Klein went 4 -for -4 with a home run, three runs and three RBIs and the Tigers knocked off the Saxons (11-8) in a loser-out game at Mead HS.

Kara Goetz had a double and drove in four for LC, which led by four entering the seventh inning and added seven runs. Marrin Teel homered, doubled and knocked in three from Ferris.

3A/2A

Mt. Spokane 16, University 3: Addison Jay went 4 -for -4 with a double, triple, three runs and four RBIs and the second-seeded Wildcats (18-0) beat the fourth-seeded Titans (15-4) in the District 6 championship game. Both teams qualified for state.

Riley Kincaid added two hits and three RBIs for Mt. Spokane. Hayden Wheeler went 2 -for -3 with two RBIs for U-Hi.

Walla Walla 22, Central Valley 12: Rory Burke went 3 -for -5 with five RBIs and the top-seeded Blue Devils (15-8) eliminated the Bears (12-10) in a winner-to-state game.

Ellie Taylor had four hits and two runs, and Whitney Hollen went 3 -for -4 with three RBIs for CV.

Shadle Park 5, Ridgeline 4: Madi Keon hit a three-run home run and the sixth-seeded Highlanders (11-7) eliminated the fifth-seeded Falcons (14-4) in a winner-to-state game.

Keon homered in the first and McKenzie Duncan knocked in the go-ahead runs in the third inning with a single. Aaliyah Yeldon had two hits and an RBI for Ridgeline.