Tux and gown alert: Washington will have an inaugural ball after all

By Jerry Cornfield Washington State Standard

Washington’s Inaugural Ball is back on.

The Thurston County Chamber announced Thursday it will throw the bash on Jan. 15, 2025 at the state Capitol.

“We’re endeavoring to have a real nice party to celebrate Washington’s transition in the governor’s office, the Legislature and the [Supreme Court] justices,” said David Schaffert, the chamber’s chief executive officer.

This will be the first ball in eight years as the 2021 fete got canceled due to the COVID pandemic.

As of a few weeks ago, there wasn’t going to be one in 2025 either because volunteer directors of the nonprofit Inaugural Ball Committee decided in the summer to cancel it and disband.

The committee, operating independently of public funds, government officials and campaigns, had planned and conducted the ball honoring the governor, other statewide elected officials, state lawmakers and members of the state Supreme Court since 1957. The event drew thousands of attendees to the buildings and grounds of the state Capitol campus in Olympia.

With prospects of higher operating expenses and uncertain public interest in buying tickets to cover costs, board members determined they could not pull it off. They notified officials in Gov. Jay Inslee’s office of the cancellation last month.

Thurston County Chamber leaders decided Oct. 10 to step in. They launched a website where details will be posted as they become available.

This won’t be the first time the chamber’s been involved in the quadrennial event. Founded as a Board of Trade in 1874, the chamber hosted the inaugural ball in Washington’s early years as a state, Schaffert noted.

“It’s important. It’s part of our mission. We view this as a celebration of these important institutions,” Schaffert said. The hope is to “emulate the spirit” of past celebrations though there may be some differences given the short timeline to organize, he said.

Ticket sales will be the primary source of revenue to cover expenses, he said.

“I think people will be excited about this happening,” he said.

He said he looks forward to support from many groups, organizations and businesses but the event will be neutral of politics.

“It doesn’t play well to be a political event,” he said.