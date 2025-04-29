Suspect in fatal shooting of 24-year-old man on West Plains arrested

Law enforcement agencies arrested a 21-year-old man Tuesday night in connection to the shooting and killing of 24-year-old Hasani Vita over a week ago on the West Plains, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

William K. Baldwin was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder after the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force and the sheriff’s office located and arrested Baldwin about 6 p.m. in north Spokane, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

His bond was set at $1 million.

The sheriff’s office said last week it believed the shooting started as a disagreement between individuals who knew each other and it quickly escalated.

Deputies responded the afternoon of April 21 to the shooting near West Geiger Boulevard and South Hayford Road, according to a previous news release from the sheriff’s office. The caller advised a man shot another man and that two or three people, including the shooter, left on foot.

Deputies found Vita lying near the road. He died at the scene outside the Amazon sorting center.

Vita is survived by a daughter, according to his GoFundMe page. The page described Vita as “a very kind-hearted and loving person who was loved by those around him.”

“The people he came to meet always seemed to be uplifted by his enthusiastic personality and energetic spirit,” the GoFundMe said.

Vita attended Rogers High School, according to his LinkedIn page.